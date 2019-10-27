So what is Sidney Blumenthal so anxious that we not know about the Russiagate?

Sidney Blumenthal, the lowest bottom-dweller in the entire House Clinton cavalcade of slimy characters -- lower than even Mook & Creamer -- is trying to stop publication of investigative reporter Lee Smith's "The Plot Against the President: The True Story of How Congressman Devin Nunes Uncovered the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History," a book set to come out later this week.

According to Fox News:

Clinton family associate Sidney Blumenthal has made legal threats to the publisher of a forthcoming book featuring allegations against Democrats in connection with the Russia investigation in an attempt to stop publication, Fox News has learned. A source familiar with the matter told Fox News that Blumenthal claimed the book – “The Plot Against the President: The True Story of How Congressman Devin Nunes Uncovered the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History,” by Lee Smith – was defamatory. “Blumenthal tried to stop it from being published,” the source told Fox News, saying the Hillary Clinton confidant sent threatening letters to Smith and publisher Center Street, a division of Hachette Book Group.

The book isn't even out yet, and already Blumenthal is trying to stop it. Which raises questions about something he doesn't want us to know.

Not even he might really know. Unless perhaps he got hold of a reviewer's copy, which probably would have been handed to him by a journalism crony, otherwise, he wouldn't know any more about it than the rest of us, yet already he's yelling libel.

Yet here's, as the lefties say, Who He Is:

Blumenthal, you recall, was an assistant senior advisor to President Clinton from 1997 to 2001, the prime Clinton scandal years, following a career as a writer for the New Yorker. He was a prime witness in the grand jury testimonies over the Monica Lewinsky scandal and famous for leaking creepy stories about the Ken Starr special prosecutor investigation to the press, and came to be known as a man who would do anything for the Clintons. He got a reputation so slimey that even Rahm Emmanuel, who became President Obama's chief of staff, wouldn't allow him near the Obama White House. Hillary kept him, however, at a $10,000 a month sinecure at the Clinton Foundation where he went on to be instrumental in creating the Benghazi scandal from his "Libyan sources." These days, he's affiliated with David Brock's Media Matters, the slime machine featured by Sharyl Attkisson in her bestseller, The Smear: How Shady Politcal Operatives Control What You See, What You Think and How You Vote. Since then, he's got Clinton in this Steele dossier mess. You'd think Hillary would not want to have anything to do with him after Benghazi, but they're birds of a feather. Blumenthal is to Clinton as Ben Rhodes is to Obama.

We all know who Blumenthal is.

Smith meanwhile, is a respected investigative reporter with significant scoops to his name, often featuring at news outlets such as RealClearInvestigations. It's hard to think he hasn't written an undoubtedly fascinating modern 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington' story, featuring Rep. Devin Nunes, whose yeoman's work on the Russiagate scandal helped ensure that the whole lie fell apart, putting Deep State on the run.

Blumenthal, of course, had some sort of role in the Russiagate scandal, reportedly acting as a cutout between the fiction writers of the Steele dossier in Europe and the deep staters at State Department back home. As I noted here, he might have actually written the disgusting parts himself, the product of his fevered imagination.

According to Fox, Blumenthal is letting his light shine on the way it always does:

“The Clinton machine wanted to intimidate Lee,” the source said. Smith himself would not discuss any purported legal threats, but acknowledged opposition to the book from those in the Clintons' orbit. “People in the Clinton world are keen for this book not to come out,” Smith said.

Which, as I said earlier, amounts to an endorsement. I'm ordering my copy soon.

Image credit: Betty Wills, via Wikipedia // CC BY-SA 4.0