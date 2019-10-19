So much for Trump being a threat to world peace

Every day we hear that President Trump is dangerous and isolationist and that is making the world less safe. They also say that Trump is causing more violence in the United States. Neither is true.

There aren’t many stories reported about terrorism… and I can see why. It just doesn’t fit the agenda that Trump is making the world more dangerous.

Could it be that when President Obama and European leaders caved to Iran, the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the world, and gave the mullahs huge amounts of money, that they were able to cause more deaths, and now that Trump has cut off many of their resources, deaths are way down. What a hard concept to grasp.

Here are the facts:

Terrorism deaths 2008 - The last year before Obama: 15,708.

In 2016 - The last year of Obama’s term: 25,722

In 2017, terrorism deaths were down to 18,753 and for the first half of 2019 they are down to 5,763 or on pace for an annual total of around 11,500, which is a huge decrease.

Terrorism In Decline: Number Of Deaths By Terrorist Groups Falls For Third Year In A Row Is the world starting to get to grips with the scourge of terrorism? There are at least some hopeful signs. Last year, the number of deaths caused by terrorist groups was 18,814, 27% less than the year before and the third consecutive year of improvement. At the same time, the number of attacks fell by 23%

Global terrorism is in decline. For victims, it doesn't feel like it As of early July, there have been 1,264 terrorist attacks around the world this year, leading to 5,763 fatalities, according to crowd-sourced data highlighted by the nonprofit PeaceTech Lab, in collaboration with Esri Story Maps, a mapping and analytics platform. In 2014, there were 16,903 attacks and 44,490 deaths, according to the Global Terrorism Database (GTD), which has tracked terrorism incidents since 1970 and identifies dozens of variables, such as weapons used, targets, number of casualties and claims of responsibility. GTD data runs only to the end of 2017.

Murders in the U.S have also gone down since Trump was elected as gun ownership and the population have gone up.

Shouldn’t that be the headline and doesn’t the fact that there are more guns and less killings show that gun availability is not the problem?

The population in 1995 was 266 million and today it is 329 million, so murders are down 25% while population is up 23%

In 1995 there were an estimated 243 million guns in the U.S. and now there are an estimated 400 million guns, so murders are down 25% and guns available are up 64%

Number of murders:

1995: 21,610

2008: 16,442

2016: 17,413

2018: 16,214

Number of guns