So James Comey wants to move to New Zealand?

Is fired former FBI director James Comey getting a little nervous?

According to this, seems he dreads a reelection of President Trump.

Former FBI Director James Comey says he's moving to New Zealand if President Donald Trump wins re-election pic.twitter.com/fBMPaJHEPI — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 26, 2019

Townhall reports the before and after:

At Politicon 2019 in Nashville on Saturday, during a "conversation" with Never Trumper MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, Comey said, "Our leaders must reflect the glue that holds us together. They can’t be people who lie all the time. They just can’t. And I hope people see that’s true whether they are Republicans or Democrats. Wallace then asked, "What if he wins again? Will you still believe that?" Comey said, "I will be, from my new home in New Zeland, I will still believe in America."

Yes, it's meant as humor. Sure, he's saying it in a droll tone. And it's hardly original. Lots of left-wingers like to make phony 'threats' to flee the country, something they should oblige us on, yet none of whom actually ever get around to doing.

But with Comey, it's eye-catching. The context, of course, is the upcoming investigative reports concerning wrongdoing from U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies - Barr, Horowitz and Durham, the latter of which has become a criminal investigation. The reports are set to be released soon. Comey's name is sure to be on the wrong side of at least some of them.

Now he's talking of moving to New Zealand? Has any other retired FBI director before him talked like that, speaking of fleeing the country? Don't think so.

New Zealand does have an extradition treaty with the U.S., dating from 1970. It also has a left-wing government, and lately, a history of balking against even signed extradition treaties, in the Kiwi case, with red China.

Sounds like someone's whistling past the graveyard.

Image credit: Caricature by DonkeyHotey, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0