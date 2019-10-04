So is running for president now a corrupt Democrat's 'get out of jail free' card?

Based on today's standards, promoted in Congress and the press, Democratic Party candidates, such as Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, can greatly enrich their families with massive amounts of money from foreign parties, and a Republican president or its Justice department are not even allowed to bring up their names, let alone research their obvious corruption. Most of the media and other Democrats are now calling President Trump's bid to get to the bottom of the ongoing corruption we see 'impeachable' and they couldn't care less about corruption as they preach that no one is above the law.

Democrats can seek trash on their Republican opponents from foreign nationals and not only do most journalists and other Democrats not care, they can use a fake dossier full of opposition research as grist for an FBI investigation in their bid to take out Trump. Then, if Trump brings up Biden’s name to a foreign leader, they call that illegal and impeachable.

A Democrat, her staff and many at the State Department and other agencies can continually violate the nation's security laws (as Clinton did) and the Justice Department inexplicably lets her off. Most journalists and other Democrats support her and call it partisan to look at the clear violations of the law as they lecture everyone that no one is above the law.

A Democrat and her spouse can physically and mentally abuse women (again, the Clinton pair) and seek to destroy anyone who gets in their way as they amass power. Most journalists and other Democrats don’t give a damn about any of the abused women with credible claims against Bill or Hillary Clinton even as they say how pro-women they are.

A Democrat commits fraud throughout her adult life by lying about her heritage to move up the economic ladder (Elizabeth Warren) and most journalists and other Democrats will support her. In fact, they've made her the frontrunner in the current Democratic nomination for president polls.

Democrat candidates can seek to destroy and impeach Judge Brett Kavanaugh based on articles the media has published with no evidence to support the stories. And the media pretends their stories are based on facts. How can they expect the public to believe them when they ran years of stories on Russian collusion when there was never any evidence?

Democrat candidates continually lie about what Trump said in Charlottesville and lie about Ferguson, Missouri to gin up racial hate and violence and they are supported wholeheartedly by the complicit media as they pretend they are the party of unity and the truthful party.

Democrat bureaucrats in the Obama administration, at Justice, CIA, other intelligence agencies and at the State Department continually lie to justify spying to take out Trump while they protect Hillary from prosecution. But if the Trump administration looks at the origins of the fake Russian collusion narrative, that is impeachable and partisan. The compliant media doesn’t give a darn about the clear violations of the law and abuse of power while they continually say that no one is above the law.

A Democrat president can violate the Constitution with DACA, be flexible with Russia, give kickbacks to Iran tyrants, stop an investigation into drug running by terrorists to appease Iran, violate bankruptcy laws, have slush funds at Justice, CFPB and EPA to reward political supporters, illegally unmask names of people surrounding Trump, leave Americans to die in Libya while concocting a lie, spy illegally on thousands of Americans, imprison reporters, look the other way as his Secretary of State violates security laws and takes kickbacks, Look the other way as Obama administration officials such as Eric Holder, John Brennan, James Clapper, Susan Rice and others commit perjury, withhold documents from Congress for years on Fast and Furious, prosecute whistleblowers for violation of the espionage act, cage and separate children at the border and all his conversations with foreign leaders will remain private.

As the media watched all this clear corruption unfold throughout eight years of Obama, almost all journalists and other Democrat supported him, called him brilliant and to this date pretend the Obama administration was scandal-free as they tell the public that no one is above the law.

Known serial liars Clapper, Brennan, Holder, plus creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti are treated as reliable sources by almost all media outlets as they trash Trump.

Meanwhile, whatever Trump does is impeachable, even if it is only bringing up Biden’s name to investigate clear corruption. According to the media, as they collude with other Democrats, it appears that every one of Trump’s phone calls should be made public.

And any disgruntled Democrat bureaucrat who leaks information, whether or not they had firsthand knowledge, should be treated as a protected whistleblower instead of a leaker.

Republicans are welcome as reliable sources in the media, like Senators Mitt Romney, John McCain or Jeff Flake, as long as they are trashing Trump. Otherwise they are not welcome.

It is so hard to spot the bias as the media trashes Trump and his supporters, daily, with every name in the book and lecture the public that no one is above the law and how the Democrat party is the party of unity.

Image credit: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of image by Michael Vadon, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0.