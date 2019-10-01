Slavering for that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsement, Elizabeth Warren now backs welfare for illegals

How far will Elizabeth Warren bend to get that coveted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsement?

Apparently, to some amazing ends.

The fake Indian Democratic presidential frontrunner, who's already surging past scandal-mired Joe Biden among the young, now says she endorses Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's plan for every illegal immigrant to get the full panoply of U.S. welfare benefits. That's in addition to the 'free' health care benefits they're in line to get from Democrats:

According to the Washington Free Beacon:

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren endorsed a Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) policy proposal that includes taxpayer-funded welfare benefits for illegal immigrants. Ocasio-Cortez's proposal, dubbed "A Just Society," calls for nationwide rent control and bans the federal government from denying welfare benefits based on an individual's immigration status and previous criminal convictions. Warren became the first Democratic presidential candidate to endorse the plan, calling it "just the type of bold, comprehensive thinking we'll need" to make "big, structural change."

Seems a illegal-alien free ride for health care is not enough, Uncle Sam needs to pay foreigners who've thumbed their noses at U.S. immigration law for living expenses, too, according to Warren.

Which sounds like a real winner with voters, who in large numbers oppose free stuff for illegals. Remember this?

Incredibly, Warren's doing this after Democrats got oodles of criticism for supporting a free ride on health care for illegal immigrants, which prompted a unanimous raising of hands at the first Democratic debate. You'd think she'd want to keep this quiet.

Because it turns out that welfare for illegals is even less popular with the public. According to a Heritage poll:

On the one hand, 83 percent of Republican voters said that “illegal immigration affects my life,” including strong majorities of working-class and suburban voters. Yet when asked what they considered to be illegal immigration’s biggest consequence, the most common answer wasn’t violence, job losses or cultural change; more than half said overuse of social services.

A significant number of independents and even Democrats don't like free welfare for foreigners who've entered the U.S. illegally, either.

After all, it does serve a fresh incentive to immigrate to the U.S. illegally instead of come legally. Why bother with legal immigration when the goodies are free and waiting anyway? For someone living in Honduras working at backbreaking labor at a per capita income of $3,000 a year, the $18,000 or so a welfare lifestyle brings, especially with free housing and medical care, is a bargain in itself, with no work required at all.

Yet it makes zero sense. A vast generous welfare state is utterly incompatible with open borders, as economist Milton Friedman noted. You can have one, or you can have the other, but you can't have both.

What's more, Americans already finance health care for illegals to the tune of $18.5 billion a year, according to this estimate, which includes direct medical care, charity care, and cost-shifting, meaning, when you pay that rent-sized Obamacare premium, you're paying for the health care illegals already use without paying.

Yet here we have Elizabeth Warren, a supposedly educated Harvard professor, even if she didn't get her job honestly, advocating for an open trough of welfare benefits for illegals, ignoring cost, just hankering after that prized Ocasio-Cortez endorsement.

Ocasio-Cortez could declare the moon made of blue cheese and Warren would jump on.

It just goes to show how little leadership this compulsive phony has, that she would sign on with whatever an unusually stupid 29 year old from a safe district, elected on very low turnout, has to say. Is Warren serious, given the kinds of costs she plans to saddle the American taxpayers with? One can only hope the taxpayers on the receiving end of this bank-breaker have a lot more common sense than Warren does.

