Silent Kamala: Her state's on fire, swathed in blackouts and she's still tweeting about illegals

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris's home state of California is in the throes of a catastrophic natural disaster.

Fires are burning up and down the state, at least seven of them big ones. ABC News reports 15. All three major metropolitian areas - Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego, plus the mountain and rural areas (and cripes, and even nearby Mexico) have back country areas on fire all at once, with, as of this writing, about 50,000 acres incinerating in record-high Category 1 hurricane-level winds.

At least 90,000 residents have been ordered to flee, a huge disruptive mass migration of entire populations, and likely to lead to another crisis if they all can't be placed in the shelter they are going to need. Another 250,000 are being told to be ready to flee.

Millions more are engulfed in preemptive blackouts, 2.7 million at last count, in a desperate bid by regional electrical providers, such as PG&E (and other power companies) to prevent their exposed electrical lines from sparking fires in hot dry gale wind conditions surrounded by bone dry uncleared tinder. This massive and costly disruption (think of the just spoiled refrigerator contents) includes residents from her own hometown of Berkeley, California, and thousands more through the state.

Here where I'm at, in San Diego, the temperature is like an oven, and everyone is worried about homeless encampments in the canyons taking out even the urban houses abutting canyons and bringing the fires well into the cities.

Here's a screen shot of an ABC News report's opening graphic:

Anything from Kamala?

Not a peep. Here's what she's tweeting about instead:

This is a grave injustice that ICE would destroy surveillance footage pertaining to Roxsana Hernández’s death. They must be held accountable for their actions. https://t.co/f4HO9MdZuc — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 27, 2019

Here's her Twitter feed, succoring illegals and all focused on impeaching President Trump. Never mind the fire thing, what's 15 fires? Based on her recent tweets, her priority is succoring transgender illegal aliens -- and pandering to the trans lobby for votes besides. The fires are a non-thing. Even with her hometown of Berkeley considerably blacked out.

She's got a beef with ICE over a possible mishandling of data, something that not only is not her bailiwick, it's pretty rich coming from someone who "went to bat" to defend altered testimony (read: dishonest lies) from corrupt prosecutors in Kern County, back when she herself was Attorney General for the state of California.

But not a word about her home state fighting off a huge catastrophe -- not words of encouragement, not sympathy, not hotlines for residents to get help, not photos of her lading soup at a Red Cross help center, not even some drecky global warming drivel for the wokesters. She's Silent Kamala.

Which rather vividly demonstrates that she's not really in it to win it for California's voters. She had earlier attacted a lot of Silicon Valley cash for her campaign precisely because she was seen as someone who could win California and its rich trove of 52 electoral votes. Now she's not even trying, not even noticing that her own home state is embroiled in a natural disaster crisis. Any questions as to why even the California lefties don't have Harris anywhere near the top of their wish list?

No wonder her campaign is flailing.

Image credits: ABC News, via YouTube, screen shots