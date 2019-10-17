Should we be frightened by the AR-15 or the Democrat candidates?

For almost three hours on Tuesday night, the Democratic candidates solemnly described the many problems existing in our country. They unanimously identified for us the evil, corrupt person causing these problems and threatening to destroy the Constitution and our country.

Then they passionately declared that they understand these problems, that they are uniquely qualified to fix them, and that they will quickly turn our county into the utopia we deserve.

We citizens can accept their declarations without question, or we can think about what they say and check for ourselves.

Let's take their claims about the AR-15 as an example.

Pew Research reports the following FBI statistics:

Each year for the years 2007–2017, on the average, there were 439 (adjusted for undercount) homicides committed with a rifle, including an AR-15; 1,700 homicides committed with a knife or other sharp object; approximately 900 committed with hands or feet; and approximately 450 committed with a blunt instrument.

In any given year, for every person murdered with a rifle, there are 15 murdered with handguns, 1.7 with hands or fists, and 1.2 with blunt instruments. In fact, homicides with any sort of rifle represent a mere 3.2 percent of all homicides on average over the past decade. With an average of 13,657 homicides per year during the 2007-2017 timeframe, about one-tenth of one percent of homicides were produced by mass shootings involving AR-15s. To put this in perspective, consider that at this rate it would take almost one hundred years of mass shootings with AR-15s to produce the same number of homicide victims that knives and sharp objects produce in one year.

Groucho Marx must have been thinking of politicians like the Democratic candidates when he said politics is the art of looking for problems, finding them everywhere, misdiagnosing the problem, and applying the wrong remedy.

Don Quixote was a comic character, but we must not forget that with political power, even Don Quixote characters can cause great problems.