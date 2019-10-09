Seems James Clapper just admitted Obama ordered him to ignore 2016 Russian election interference

Somehow, the complicit media have never been interested in connecting the very clear dots:

Supposedly, the Obama administration, through the FBI and intelligence agencies, was worried about Russians interfering in the 2016 election — so worried that its people lied to the FISA court to get an excuse to spy on Trump.

Despite all the Clinton campaign connections to Russia, not once did the Obama administration have any interest at all in spying on Clinton's people or infiltrating their campaign with informants, even though there were two candidates. If the Obama administration was really concerned and not just targeting Trump for defeat, wouldn't it have spied on both candidates?

Obama must not have actually been concerned about Russian collusion or hacking, or would he have given a stand down order to his cyber-security chief to stop investigating Russian hacking in the summer of 2016? Maybe he was just being flexible with Russia, as he promised in 2012.

The FBI and intelligence agencies had so little curiosity that they didn't even demand to look at the DNC computers. They just repeated what they were told by the DNC — that the Russians hacked their computers — with no direct evidence. Of course, the complicit media didn't care, either, that the government didn't examine the computers. They just repeated that Russians hacked them. Does the FBI just accept everyone's word without examining evidence?

The media and other Democrats also seemed to have little curiosity as to the mysterious circumstances of Seth Rich's death.

Here are the dots for the complicit media that have never cared:

There is no doubt that the Obama administration, the FBI, intelligence agencies, the DNC, the State Department, and Hillary had two goals in 2016. Neither one of the goals required facts or evidence to achieve.

The first goal was to protect the career criminal Hillary from prosecution, no matter how many laws she broke, so she could be elected.

The second goal was to destroy and defeat Trump, no matter how many lies had to be concocted and how much illegal activity had to be conducted by people on the public payroll to destroy him. If the media would have cared about the rule of law and abuse of power, they would have demanded prosecution for all the conspirators, but they had the same goals, so they didn't give a damn.

Essentially, we had a huge number of people on the public payroll working for Hillary instead of we the people as they were supposed to.

The criminal activity has always gone to the top dog, named Obama, whom the media treated as pure as the driven snow no matter how many laws he broke, no matter how often he violated the Constitution, and no matter how much he abused his power throughout his eight years.

Did James Clapper Just Admit President Obama Directed Him to Go After the Trump Campaign?

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper is arguing he was concerned about the Russians interfering in the election, which is why his agency gathered "information." During a recent interview with CNN, Clapper admitted he was simply following orders from the "commander-in-chief," who had ordered intelligence agencies to do so. "I don't know. I don’t think there was any wrongdoing," Clapper said. "My main concern was with the Russians and the threat posed by the Russians to our very political fabric and ugh, the message I'm getting from all of this is apparently what we were supposed to have done was to ignore the Russian interference, ignore the Russian meddling and the threat that it poses to us and oh by the way, blown off what the then commander-in-chief, President Obama, told us to do, which was to assemble all of the reporting we could."

Obama's cybersecurity coordinator confirms Susan Rice ordered him to 'stand down' on Russian meddling