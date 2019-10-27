Saturday Night Live beclowns itself with skit claiming Trump coddles ISIS ... on night Trump blew al-Baghdadi to hell

Talk about bad timing.

Newsbusters has a good one, headlined 'Oops' on how Saturday Night Live mocked President Trump for supposedly coddling ISIS, claiming he was 'bringing jobs' to the terrorists, based on his pulling U.S. troops from Syria, just as Trump blew them to hell.

Nice timing, bozos. Newsbusters writes:

Now this is an Epic Satire Fail. Saturday Night Live went on the air at 11:30 pm Eastern time with an opening skit where Alec Baldwin's Very Fake Trump was thanked by Pete Davidson's Very Fake ISIS Member for "bringing jobs back...for ISIS." Six minutes before, Jennifer Griffin of Fox News was tweeting that ISIS leader Abu-Bakr al-Baghdadi may have been killed in a raid by U.S. forces in Syria. John Santucci of ABC reported it via Twitter at 11:53. Cable news broke the story shortly after midnight, Eastern time. Somehow, NBC had no live break-in during SNL.

As they say on Twitter: That didn't age well.

Assuming the terrorists were still alive for the broadcast, and they are voracious watchers of left-wing dreck like this, it's quite possible they were enjoying themselves watching this skit, what with all the mockery about Trump's Syria pullout creating more jobs for terrorists. One can just hear them laughing to themselves.

Until Trump's rocket paid them a visit.

Kind of put a damper on the fun for them.

And left Saturday night with so much egg on their faces they can go cry to Bill Ayers about it. Bill, remember, was the domestic U.S. terrorist active in the 1960s and 1970s who told the New York Times for its 9/11/01 edition that he didn't regret his bombing and thought he didn't do enough.

Made himself famous that way, a reminder after a lifetime of pretending to be an upstanding citizen, that he was little different from the beasts of al-Qaida.

Timing, as they say. Saturday Night Live really stepped in it.

Image credit: SNL, via YouTube, screen shot