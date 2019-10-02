San Francisco backs down after NRA challenges its designation as ‘terrorist organization’

Derangement is in the air as progressives, driven to distraction by not just Trump’s election and successes but their own failures, act out their rage with no consideration of the downsides. An excellent example of Non-Trump Progressive Derangement Syndrome (NTPDS) is offered by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors who, embarrassed by their city’s descent into filth and squalor, lashed out of the National Rifle Association instead of doing anything about the homeless population that is making sidewalks dangerous to traverse and spreading disease and crime. On September 3, the Supes:

...approved a resolution this week declaring the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization. The resolution was introduced by Supervisor Catherine Stefani on July 30, two days after a shooting at a garlic festival in Gilroy, Calif., in which three people were killed and more than a dozen others injured. Before the resolution was put to a vote on Tuesday, Ms. Stefani spoke about the “carnage across this country,” also citing mass shootings last month in El Paso; Dayton, Ohio; and near Odessa, Tex. Ms. Stefani said the N.R.A. conspires to limit gun violence research, restrict gun violence data sharing and block every piece of sensible gun violence prevention legislation proposed at local, state and federal levels.

A week later,

The National Rifle Association is suing the city and county of San Francisco and its Board of Supervisors over a unanimous vote to designate the NRA a domestic terrorist organization. The pro-gun group says lawmakers are trying to discriminate against people "based on the viewpoint of their political speech." In its Sept. 3 resolution, the board said San Francisco should "take every reasonable step" to limit any vendors and contractors with which it does business from also doing business with the NRA. It also said it is "urging other cities, states, and the federal government to do the same." The NRA calls the terrorist designation a "frivolous insult" — but it adds that the lawmakers' actions also "pose a nonfrivolous constitutional threat." The group says San Francisco is violating U.S. laws that protect free speech and association.

Yesterday, (via the New York Times):

The city of San Francisco is pulling back from its face-off with the National Rifle Association, weeks after its Board of Supervisors declared the group a domestic terrorist organization. But the N.R.A. said it is not yet prepared to drop a lawsuit it filed against the city in response. A resolution the board approved on Sept. 3 called for the city’s agencies to limit their relationships with companies that do business with the N.R.A. But Mayor London Breed said in a memo on Sept. 23 that the resolution was not binding, and that it would not change the practices of city agencies. The existence of the memo was previously reported by The San Francisco Examiner. The mayor’s move came two weeks after the N.R.A. filed suit against San Francisco, alleging that the city had violated the organization’s First Amendment right to free speech and was effectively moving to “blacklist anyone linked to the N.R.A.” In the memo, the mayor and the city attorney, Dennis Herrera, wrote, “The city’s contracting process and policies have not changed and will not change as a result of the resolution.” The notice was circulated to the heads of all city departments.

Next up: The Los Angeles progressive bullies. Jim Geraghty writes at NRO:

The NRA is challenging a similar law passed by the Los Angeles city council that requiring city contractors to disclose any ties they have to the gun-rights group. Back in August, a federal judge denied a request by the city to dismiss the suit.

Bullies are cowards, especially progressive bullies. And when crazed, bullies get themselves into untenable situations from which the only option is a himiliating retreat. This incident is but one example. There will be more as Dems open a Pandora's Box with their impeachment initiative against Trump