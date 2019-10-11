Ready for Rep. Chelsea Clinton?

As if Joe Biden succoring his son with Ukrainian oligarch cash weren't enough nepotism for the princeling political class, here come the big leaguers in that game, the Clintons.

According to the New York Post:

The retirement of longtime New York Rep. Nita Lowey could open the door for a political newcomer with big political name — Chelsea Clinton. “Is Chelsea Clinton going to make her move?” one New York Democrat asked shortly after learning of Lowey’s retirement. Page Six first reported in 2016 that the former first daughter was being groomed for the 17th district seat. The district includes Rockland County and portions of Westchester, including the Chappaqua home of Bill and Hillary Clinton. “Chelsea would be the next extension of the Clinton brand,” a source said at the time.

Ugh.

Rather than have Chelsea prove her chops at a minimum in a contested district, Democrats have wheeled out an easy one for her, a safe, solid blue district with no major exertion needed to win, as if to ensure that there is always a Clinton somewhere in power.

Funny how that coincides with Chels also signing her name to the claptrap book about 'gutsy women' her mom Hillary Clinton was shilling as her possible new presidential campaign entry, which is just the thing for getting press coverage before announcing a candidacy.

It's like the whole thing was planned all along.

And it's an amazingly bad idea. For all Chelsea's fantastic collection of academic honors or $100,000 a year consulting jobs, has the presidential daughter ever said so much as one thing that suggests any scintilla of talent or creativity? She's exists as a reminder that the ivy league system is probably to at least a certain extent, rigged.

So is the New York City and northward district ready to help perpetrate a Clinton dynasty by handing the pampered princess this easy seat? It willl be if these people vote for her. It's possible they won't - this time it seems there is some primary competition which might have been what prompted Lowey to throw in the towel. But it won't be a good thing for the Democrats to entrench an elite, built on scions of past lions, in place of the current dinosaurs who, like Lowey, are getting ready to retire.

Image credit: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0