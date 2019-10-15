Ohio and impeachment

Yet more bad news for the impeachment mob, from Axios, of all places. Staffer Alexi McCammond chaired a focus group of 11 Ohioans concerning the “impeachment inquiry.” She discovered that the majority of them strongly disapprove of the so-called impeachment for a variety of reasons that boil down to a belief that Pelosi, Schiff, and company are out gallivanting rather that handling country’s business.

Takeaways included:

…9 of the 11 participants raised their hands to say impeachment is a distraction from the issues they care most about -- things like wages and unemployment, border security, bringing troops home, and health care costs and access.

Brad P., a 40-year-old Trump voter, summed it up as "a never-ending drama" that "shows to me these people are completely out of touch with everyday Americans’ lives."

A couple of people doubted that Trump asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden; others didn't think it warrants impeachment if he did.

Judy D., a 60-year-old Trump voter. "[Nancy] Pelosi hates him so bad, I just think she needs to drop it and worry about the country."

This is of critical importance (certainly much more so the Fox News’ synthetic “poll”) because Ohio is a bellwether state, roughly evenly divided between parties, a border state between the Northeast and the Midwest, largely middle class, and certainly not given to extremes. Ohio can be said to speak for the country as a whole, and what Ohio (at least this segment of it) is saying is that impeachment is not playing with everyday Americans, and is not likely to start. As one participant put it, "Just drop it. Beat Trump at the ballot box."

Clearly, House Democrats would be wise to consider pushing impeachment away with a long stick and then tiptoeing off before it can explode.

Oh, they are already? You don’t say.