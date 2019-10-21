Noonan clueless on Syria

Peggy Noonan reveals her cluelessness on the complexity of Syrian situation with her column "Trump's Reckless Rush to Withdraw."

There she writes the president doesn't know much about the Kurds thus implying that she does. But if Noonan knew a fraction about the Kurds as she thinks she does, she'd know that they are no angels and that they latched onto the U.S. as an ally of convenience.

More to the point, our troops were never in Syria to protect the Kurds. They were there to defeat ISIS. Now that that is done, there's no reason for us to stay. But there is plenty of reasons to leave. Being in the middle of a messy multidimensional civil war is not only a guarantee for mission creep but it is also a risk of getting involved in an escalation that spins out of control. For example, if our advisors stayed and Turkey decided to move anyway to establish a security zone in Syria to provide an area for the 3.5 million displaced Syrians now in Turkey, would the U.S. be willing to go to war with this NATO ally for the sake of the Kurds?

But in fact Noonan has no original (or logical) thought on Syria or the the situation of the Kurds and Turkey. She's merely parroting what she has heard from her Beltway in-crowd. There, they patronize her for the sake of getting their views into the Wall Street Journal. One might hope this woman might be more insightful on domestic matters as they relate to Syria, but no.

When Noonan mentions that President Trump is fulfilling his campaign promise to phase out of overseas military entanglements, she makes it sound like that's a cheap political trick. This is no doubt a reflection of how the establishment thinks. From their point of view, what's said in a campaign is just boob bait, nothing to be taken seriously. And until Trump came along, that was how it too often was. Noonan notwithstanding, keeping campaign promises will be one of the reason Donald Trump will be re-elected.

Noonan and those like her call the Syrian pullout intemperate, emotional, and crazy. And with their voices in full authority mode, they predicted chaos will follow. This calls to mind another campaign promise that Donald Trump fulfilled which the smart crowd said would literally light the Middle East on fire. That was moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. Remember the chaos after that was done? No? That's because there wasn't any.

Continuing on in her domestic fog, Noonan writes that "the president is misreading his base, which will have "qualms" about his actions in Syria. No, I don't think so, Peggy. Rather, on net, Trump will add to his base. That's because huge swaths of the Democrat voters are equally sick and tired on these foreign military engagements. Making such a deduction is apparently an intellectual feat too great for this columnist. Likewise, Noonan is oblivious to the massive campaign rallies the president holds across the country and what they portend for 2020.

Noonan's major mistake throughout is that she's so inbred with her fellow insiders that she actually believes their near unanimous opinions on Syria, President Trump, and other issues are the same as the country's. Thank heaven they are not.

