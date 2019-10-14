No more ‘Ladies and gentlemen’ for Air Canada inflight announcements

The insistence that biology divides humanity (and almost all other multicellular creatures) into two sexes is now regarded as old-fashioned, according to the social revolutionaries of the Left. They are “science-deniers,” to use a favorite term of the warmist cult, a term far more appropriate in this context than when applied to those who question the predictive validity of computer models that have forecasted catastrophes none of which have appeared.

There is nothing new about leftists inflicting bizarre theories on the rest of society, but what is remarkable is the speed with which the major institutions of advanced capitalist societies have capitulated to the demand that biology be superseded by political and social fashion. Now, we have the flag carrier airline of a major industrialized nation adopting the notion that two sexes do not encapsulate humanity. Daniel J. Rowe of CTV Montreal (where Air Canada is headquartered) got the story first:

Flight attendants at Air Canada will no longer greet passengers as "ladies and gentlemen" or "mesdames et messieurs" as they have for years. Flight staff will no longer use gender terms in boarding announcements as the company will be replacing scripted greetings with neutral words like "everybody" or "tout le monde". "We will be amending our onboard announcements to modernize them and remove specific references to gender," a media spokesperson for the company said in an email. "We work hard to make sure all employees feel like valued members of the Air Canada family, while ensuring our customers are comfortable and respected when they choose to travel with us."

Air Canada 787 (Photo credit: Liam Allport)

Given the fact that airworthiness of aircraft depends on rigid adherence to scientific principles, this is slightly disconcerting. But clearly, Air Canada is treating this as a social convention, not a matter of science, so I don’t foresee engineering staff treating other scientific principles as subject to fashion. And, “everybody” is not offensive in itself, though it brings a degree of informality to a business relationship where a degree of separation between staff and customers may be in order. Consider that the most important function of cabin crew is safety in case of emergency – issuing orders to passengers that must be obeyed should bracing for impact and rapid evacuation be required, not passing out drinks and chatting up customers.

From the standpoint of the executives in Montreal, abandoning biology must seem like the path of least resistance, as almost nobody would be offended by “everybody,” while for those people who feel as though their gender does not match their chromosomes, the issue is one about which vehement complaints can be expected.

The federal government of Canada already has capitulated to the gender fluidity crowd:

Gender identity and expression are protected characteristics under Canada’s criminal code and a crime motivated by someone’s gender identity could be considered a hate crime. It is also illegal to discriminate against someone because of their gender identity and people who identify as non-binary are now able to choose a third gender ‘X’ option on identity documents such as passports.

Count this as another milestone on the path toward abandonment of science for social fashion and a marker of the ability of the Left to impose its will on the major institutions of society.