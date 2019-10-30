Michelle Obama castigates whites for 'running from us'

Speaking at an event in Chicago called the "Obama Foundation Summit" (were any heads of state present?), Michelle Obama let slip her resentment of white people. The grudge goes back to her childhood, and she does not seem to see much progress in the behavior she attributes to Caucasian-Americans. Fox News reports what the New York Times doesn't:

White Americans are "still running" elsewhere when minorities and immigrants move into their communities, Michelle Obama observed Tuesday. (snip) In a sit-down interview with journalist Isabel Wilkerson, in which Obama was accompanied by her brother, Craig Robinson, an executive with the NBA's New York Knicks, Obama described when she first became conscious of what's been called "white flight." We were doing everything we were supposed to do — and better," Obama said of her family, recalling when they got a new address on Chicago's South Side. "But when we moved in, white families moved out. "I want to remind white folks that y'all were running from us," she continued, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. "And you're still running."

This is remarkably un-self-aware, considering that the Obamas currently reside in Kalorama and Martha's Vineyard. How many blacks live near their two mansions?

"I can't make people not afraid of black people," she said, according to The Hill. "I don't know what's going on. I can't explain what's happening in your head."

Maybe what's going on in the heads of white people is the same as what was going on in Jesse Jackson's head when he said:

"There is nothing more painful to me at this stage in my life than to walk down the street and hear footsteps ... then turn around and see somebody white and feel relieved."

It would be wonderful if black crime rates were similar to those of whites and Asians, but they aren't. That is why many minorities flee from ghettos as soon as they are financially able — a group that includes Barack and Michelle Obama.

Mrs. Obama is stoking racial resentment with her remarks, an emotion that the Democrats use as part of their electoral strategy to drive black turnout.

At least her statement castigating whites is consistent with her oft-expressed position that she has "zero interest" in running for president.

Here is video of her remarks on race:

