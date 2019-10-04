Media's alternate reality gaslights Americans

Good writers and excellent analysts may continue to politely chronicle the news — parrying every negative thrust made by the mass media, about Trump, conservatives, and Republicans.

But, for me, born during World War II, the message seems the same. It never changes. I’ve seen it before, and it’s like it was then. It’s something I cannot touch or smell, but it’s all around me: a fake leftist reality telling me what to say, what to think, and what to believe.

The 1940s and 1950s are what protects me. What I experienced and learned. What I was taught. What I saw on TV. This was way back — when everyone knew which toilet to use, what was patriotic or anti-American, and what they could still say freely.

People knew where everything belonged, and how it worked. They were protected by everything. It was still the '40s and '50s.

It was a time when people knew it was wrong to murder, rape, steal, abuse drugs, lie — and all of that.

But, today, I am immersed in a fake reality spun for me by a leftist media — which includes entertainers, Hollywood make-believe, social engineers, hordes of CGI superheroes working together (because “it takes a village,”) kneeling multi-millionaire athletes, and others.

It’s a messaged-reality, specifically written, scripted, story-boarded, rehearsed, spun, created, and purveyed by a truly leftist mass media. It’s Dr. Goebbels’ Big Lie, all over again.

It’s created by a media whose fake universe has been capped off and the debris carted away.

The Media is the Message.

A leftist media commitment blankets Earth. It’s out there: it’s not going away, and it will never ever stop, until, conservatism is silenced.

The leftist commitment is unsympathetic, unfeeling, uninhibited, unrestricted, and maybe unstoppable.

So. What do we do? We continue to write and analyze. We remain polite. But we convey our own message. That the left seems to want totalitarian rule where only their words can be written, read, or spoken. Where only whatever they say — goes.

Where there is only Them and not Us. Where there are only leftist dreams and promises. Where conservatives have no voice, no place to stand, and no images.

The left dreams of a world where everyone is equal. We are told, a football fullback is physically equal to a person in a wheelchair. A man or woman are whatever they say they are. A person in America illegally should rule over it. A murderer may possess a weapon, but a defender may not. The entire world is entitled to American welfare benefits, free medical care, free education, free money, and more — but a destitute American is not.

The left wants to destroy America and its traditions — in order to replace that sweet, iconic, innocence, with its own, corrupted, upside-down self.

Somehow, this will be good for all, we are told. It’s like Star Trek; nobody has pockets. Or needs them.

A United Earth. One World. The United Federation of Planets. Vulcans. Betazoids. Klingons. Humans. All living in peace and wonder.

Except—Star Trek is made-up.

Star Trek, is a make-believe, California-Dreamin,’ fake reality.

It’s Hollywood.

Jeffrey A. Friedberg was a state-licensed private eye for 35 years. He is an author and internet columnist. His website is: https://conservativerightwingnews.com/