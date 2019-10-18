« Paragon Venezuela joins Sudan, Libya, Mauritania on vaunted UN Human Rights Council | Schiff caught tampering with another witness »
October 18, 2019

Media says pointing a finger at President Trump ‘shames’ him, but pointing a finger at Obama was rude and racist

By Thomas Lifson

Trump Derangement Syndrome comes in many forms, but one of the most common manifestations of the irrationality can be found in the double standards the media employ. If Trump does something that Democrats got praised for, then it is bad.  And if a Democrat does something against Trump that the media criticized Republicans for doing against a Democrat, then that behavior is feisty, hard-hitting and even brave, nobly “shaming” the, eternal miscreant, Trump.  

That last variant was on display with the issue of pointing a finger at a president. Jan Brewer, the former governor of Arizona, well remember the firestorm of criticism she endured after a photographer captured her pointing her finger at then-President Obama.

It's a cliché because it’s true: “If it weren’t for double standards, the media wouldn’t have any standards at all." It all makes sense only if you accept "Orange man bad" as the first prinicple.

Photo credit: Twitter

Trump Derangement Syndrome comes in many forms, but one of the most common manifestations of the irrationality can be found in the double standards the media employ. If Trump does something that Democrats got praised for, then it is bad.  And if a Democrat does something against Trump that the media criticized Republicans for doing against a Democrat, then that behavior is feisty, hard-hitting and even brave, nobly “shaming” the, eternal miscreant, Trump.  

That last variant was on display with the issue of pointing a finger at a president. Jan Brewer, the former governor of Arizona, well remember the firestorm of criticism she endured after a photographer captured her pointing her finger at then-President Obama.

It's a cliché because it’s true: “If it weren’t for double standards, the media wouldn’t have any standards at all." It all makes sense only if you accept "Orange man bad" as the first prinicple.

Photo credit: Twitter