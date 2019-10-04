Maxine Waters learns about life

This week we have yet one more example of the total lack of self-knowledge that often accompanies a political career.

Madame Maxine Waters, who represents South-Central LA from somewhere else in the city, complains that she can no longer “go to the grocery store anymore by myself” without being accompanied by bodyguards.

“I have death threats constantly,” she said in a TV interview. People “have been convicted for threatening to kill me.”

The man responsible for all this is the Orange Master of Assassins, Donald Trump. "He is setting some of us up to be killed.”

Maxine, of course, is the politician who in 2018 called on people to publicly confront and attack Trump officials and supporters. “Call your friends, get in their faces…” Democrats were to create “a crowd” (read: mob) and run out Republicans wherever they were found.

And Maxine got her wish. On dozens of occasions people associated with Trump were confronted and attacked in public by Democrats – the attack on Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in which she was not only ejected from a restaurant along with her family but assialed by a mob after she had left (a detail skipped over in most reports) is only the most notable example.

As far as “setting people up to be killed,” we have the June 2017 baseball park shooting, in which a gun-wielding maniac who had worked on the Bernie Sanders campaign attempted to kill a number of GOP representatives. That little incident appears to have escaped Maxine’s notice – she failed to mention it in her interview.

It’s very simple: when you open a door, you have to accept whatever comes through. In her calls for confrontation and violence, Waters abrogated the social contract. She violated the traditions of American politics. She offended against the spirit of the law.

Now she is facing the consequences of her own making, and she doesn’t like that.

At this point, I’m expected to say something like “Of course, we wish that no harm befall the esteemed congressperson…” But I’m not going to say any such thing. Because Waters has made herself an outlaw, and the sooner she gets out of public life, the better off we will all be.

Karma is a bitch. What goes around, comes around. She has made her bed -- let her sleep in it.