Listen, do you want to know a secret?

The Democrats want to impeach President Trump and keep it a secret. Why won't the House leadership put impeachment to a vote?

Aren't we entitled to know what President Trump is guilty of, as Byron York just wrote:

In his much-criticized letter to Congress, White House counsel Pat Cipollone said Democratic handling of the impeachment investigation "violates fundamental fairness." He meant fairness toward the target of the proceeding, President Trump. But there is also the question of fairness toward the American people trying to follow an impeachment process shrouded in secrecy. Don't they have the right to know what the president's accusers say?

Again, when are we going to have a vote and hearings to present the charges?

The Democrats are really playing with fire here. It's one thing to hate President Trump, but it's totally another to deny him due process.

This is why I support President Trump's approach here. The White House should not participate in these "secret" meetings until there is a vote that makes impeachment official.

Why don't we have a vote? Insist on a vote and the outline of specific charges. The country is poorly served by these "Kavanaugh" tactics against President Trump.

Vote to impeach President Trump or move on to governing.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.