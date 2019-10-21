Lindsey Graham reverses himself on Syria withdrawal: ‘I see a way forward now that really quite frankly is historic.’

All it took was a phone call to President Trump for Lindsey Graham to change his mind on the wisdom of the decision to withdraw US troops from a border area zone between Kurdish areas of Syria and the Turkish border. Isn’t the definition of a knee-jerk reaction speaking out against something before bothering to inform oneself on the details? According to his own account to Maria Bartiromo on her Sunday Fox News program, once he heard from the POTUS was the move was all about, he changed his mind. Here is the transcript via Grabien, followed by the video:

‘I am increasingly optimistic that we can have some historic solutions in Syria that have alluded us for years, if we play our cards right. I don’t blame Trump for the invasion but here is what the president told me over the weekend. Here are our objectives to make sure we have a demilitarized zone between Turkey and the kurd S and the Kurds were the allies to defeat ISIS and they lost 10,000 soldiers we’ve ghost eight in four years God bless the eight, but it was the Kurds who did most of the fighting, protect our nato Allie Turkey from elements of the Kurds that they considered to be tariffs, a demilitarized zone, occupied by international forces, no Americans, but we provide air pilots. The president appreciates what the Kurds have done. He wants to make sure ISIS does not come back. I expect we will continue to partner with the Kurds into eastern Syria, to make sure ISIS does not reemerge, that is in our national security interests.”

Of course, Graham’s knee has plenty of company on both the left and the right. But his willingness to say that now he realizes the larger context, he’s changed his mind, is unique so far as I have seen yet.

photo credit: YouTube video via Gateway Pundit