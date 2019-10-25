Katie Hill, big champ for MeToo, anti-Kavanaugh activism, women's rights...

You can't make this stuff up.

Rep. Katie Hill, is a freshman Democrat member of Congress on a committee trying to impeach President Trump who's also a "throuples" enthusiast. Her buck-naked picture of herself combing the hair of a very young woman turned up on the internet. After that, stories rolled out about her drug and alcohol use. Then, another naked picture of herself turned up, this time smoking a bong, and displaying an iron cross tattoo on her pubic area, a symbol sometimes associated with neo-Nazis. And another, on a wife-sharing website, indicating that this was a "lifestyle." After that, she "made history" as the lefties say, as the first female congress member to get an ethics investigation for diddling the interns. If you were a novelist and tried to turn a story in like that to your publisher, what are the odds your manuscript would sail into the wastebasket?

But here we are. Truth stranger than fiction, a vivider-than-most congressional scandal.

It stands out because it's in such stark contrast to the person Hill claimed to be and the voters thought they were voting for on the day she got elected.

Here's a few of her hypocrises:

Yikes! Wonder if she still feels the same way? https://t.co/ZzFj8JRDe9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 25, 2019

This is the only Katie Hill picture I'll post... and at this point, it's the only one you really need. pic.twitter.com/mLCE55g3Mn — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 24, 2019

If Democrat Rep. Katie Hill (CA) is not forced to resign that’s fine



But I never want to hear another word again about any scandal involving a Republican — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 24, 2019

Katie Hill must be held to the very same standard to which she held others. #MeToo #ResignKatieHill — CC (@ChatByCC) October 24, 2019

So she was a loud and noisy women's rights champ, a #MeToo militant and one of the harshest opponents of dreaded Brett Kavanaugh, claiming he was the sex harasser.

What have we here but a big time hypocrite? Let the call-outs and questions for her roll.