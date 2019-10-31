Kamala campaign death throes as she blames racist and sexist Dem voters

Kamala Harris's presidential campaign is collapsing, as she has proven herself to be a phony hypocrite, willing to say anything to pander, and unable to win support from the voters and donors who know her best: those in California.

Politico reports on the signs of impending death for the campaign:

Kamala Harris is dramatically restructuring her campaign by redeploying staffers to Iowa and laying off dozens of aides at her Baltimore headquarters, according to campaign sources and a memo obtained Wednesday by POLITICO, as she struggles to resuscitate her beleaguered presidential bid. The moves come as Harris is hemorrhaging cash and in danger of lacking the resources to mount a competitive bid against better-funded rivals in Iowa. The overhaul will touch nearly every facet of Harris' operation, with layoffs or re-deployments coming at headquarters, as well as in New Hampshire, Nevada and her home state of California, a Super Tuesday prize that her advisers once viewed as a big asset.

Harris apparently hopes to save her campaign with a good showing in the Iowa caucuses, but the prospects there are poor for her.

Undergirding Harris' weak fundraising performance and overspending is her increasingly fragile standing in Iowa polls and lack of a standout moment the past four months. In the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30, Harris' fundraising was flat at $11.8 million. She spent $14.6 million — $2.8 million more than she raised and nearly double what she spent in the prior quarter as she built out her operation. Staffing and payroll taxes, at $3.8 million, accounted for Harris' largest line item. Her campaign also deferred more than $900,000 in debts, an accounting move that inflated her cash-on-hand figure, which stood at $10.5 million. "It's an unsustainable path," said Ami Copeland, former deputy national finance director for Barack Obama's 2008 campaign. Assessing Harris' third-quarter fundraising blitz, Copeland added, "If that's the best you'll squeeze out bringing all of the assets to bear, it's looking very dire."

Harris was the first major candidate to declare, and she kicked off her campaign with an impressive mass rally (her side estimated the crowd at 22,000) in Oakland, but she never recovered from Tulsi Gabbard calling her out in a presidential debate for her record of imprisoning young black males as a D.A. and then attorney general. That tough on crime pose was popular back then, but right now, the flavor of the month is decrying "mass incarceration."

Harris now is starting to blame racism and sexism — among her Democrats — for her poor showing, telling Axios that "electability" is the "elephant in the room" and wondering if America is ready for a woman of color to be commander in chief.



