Jordan Peterson is a mirror, reflecting truth on Democrats and Republicans

Quillette has an interesting item, "The Rise of Jordan Peterson — a Review," by Carol Horton, that is well worth your time. Her main theme is how complicated the issues are that Jordan Peterson works with so expertly. The right tends to love him, the Left to detest him, but Peterson would deny that he's on anybody's "side" in the politico-cultural war. He's a guy trying to come to grips with serious issues, and all the lefty noise against him distracts from what I see as his most important attribute: his essential humanity and professional approach to living a moral life.

A clinical psychologist at the University of Toronto, Peterson brings vast learning and careful wording to his books and videos. Working through these is remindful of reading Camille Paglia. Though he repeatedly emphasizes the complexity of a given issue, those trying to summarize Peterson often miss the thrust of he's saying because they listen closely only to the parts that reinforce their own agenda.

It's the same message I've tried to communicate about the Left's treatment of the right in the media. With the Left's control of the media comes the ability to frame issues, which so often sets up everything that follows and can make it difficult for opposed facts to see the light of day. The power of framing was perhaps most memorably demonstrated in Joe Alsop's notorious reporting of Chappaquiddick as a tragedy for the Kennedy family rather than as outrageous Kennedy misbehavior.

The Left has similarly misframed the true center of American politics, the so-called Deplorables. We are caricatured as having bad teeth, of hating anybody who looks different, of clinging to our guns and Bibles. While most of us do believe strongly in the 2nd Amendment and the Bible, we are vastly more complex than just those two issues, and our dental work is just fine. You'd never know it, though, from reading the mainstream media.

You can pretty safely judge someone's politics from his attitude toward Jordan Peterson. We on the right listen to see if he makes sense. That's because our attitudes are shaped by reality. Leftists, unimpressed by reality and anticipating something they don't like, shout him down. Media interviewers stumble over their own assumptions, struggle with their biases, and leap to conclusions rather than grasp that the world is complex and simplistic answers just don't cut it. As a result, they regularly end up looking shallow, uninformed and foolish.

Google some of his YouTube interviews and see for yourself. Jordan Peterson is on a one-man crusade to teach the world not what to think, but how to think. In that endeavor he is surely a hero to this Deplorable.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.