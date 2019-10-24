Joe Biden suddenly sorry for using the word 'lynching'

It's almost as if Trump plans it.

Trump threw out a common figure of speech comparing his breakneck-speed impeachment to a "lynching." That triggered the customary arrow volley from the press about "racism," and Trump flicked it off. But then the magic moment came as the whole hullabaloo start to spear Joe Biden instead, leaving the Democratic frontrunner on the floor bleeding.

According to the Washington Post:

SCRANTON, Pa. — Joe Biden offered a rare apology on Tuesday night, saying he was sorry for using the phrase "partisan lynching" two decades ago to describe an impeachment proceeding. It came several hours after Biden had called President Trump "despicable" and "abhorrent" for saying the impeachment proceedings against him were a "lynching."

Rare? What kind of bee ess is that?

Biden lives to apologize, he's desperate, he'll do anything to win the wokesters over, and in the case of using the word "lynching," which he used twenty years ago during the Clinton impeachment, he's obviously shaking in his boots about losing his one electoral advantage: his popularity with black voters.

If Biden's not apologizing, he's backtracking. The Post notes that he often does half-apologies (which befits a guy who's never truly sorry), but that's nonsense — apologies are a way of life for him.

Here's just a small list of some past apologies from Joe.

Last July, it was this:

Joe Biden apologized Saturday for his remarks about working with segregationists during his time in the Senate but again stopped short of saying that it was wrong to work with them amid a defense of his broader civil rights record.

In June, it was this:

Earlier this month, the former vice president abandoned his decadeslong support for the Hyde Amendment, a middle-ground measure that bans federal funding for most abortions. It was a reversal that showed Biden could be pushed into a progressive corner that demands choice for women who want abortions and denies it to those who do not want to bankroll a procedure that goes against their deeply held beliefs.

In April, it was this:

Former vice president Joe Biden, in a two-minute video released Wednesday, defended past behavior of close contact with women that has come under recent scrutiny, but also said he's able to change. The response from Biden, who is laying the groundwork for a potential presidential run, came a day after two more women shared stories of encounters with him that they alleged were inappropriate. Their comments followed similar complaints from two other women.

In January, it was this:

As former Vice President Joe Biden mulls a potential 2020 presidential run, he's apologizing for his past stances on criminal-justice issues.

In September, it was this:

Former Vice President Joe Biden apologized to Anita Hill Friday for not stopping senators from grilling her during hearings he held on Clarence Thomas' Supreme Court confirmation, though he stopped short for saying sorry over his own actions.

That's just a mini-list. There are surely other examples.

Biden's also a reverse-apologizer, a slobbering panderer. Remember how he bragged to a gay audience that President Obama kissed him after he came out for gay "marriage"? I wrote about that here.

What it boils down to is one sorry candidate. Trump doesn't apologize for stupid woke things. Biden does. Voters are going to notice.