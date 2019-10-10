Impeachment mania strikes home

The toll that impeachment mania is taking on America’s equilibrium has become apparent in the polls.

According to Paul Bedard, a recent poll by Zogby suggests that likely voters believe that Donald Trump will be impeached and re-elected.

Zogby Analytics provided these numbers to Bedard:

Likely voters, 53% to 40%, support the House impeachment inquiry.

By a margin of 47%-41%, they support impeachment.

And by a wide gap of 46% to 33%, voters “believe President Trump will win re-election in 2020.”

The way the numbers line up, it suggests that there may well be some overlap. That is, some of the people supporting the impeachment are also in favor of Trump being re-elected.

There follows some speculation as to what this “means.” In fact, it doesn’t mean anything. It means that voters have had it, that they are totally discombobulated by the constant campaign against Trump, and are effectively saying whatever occurs to them when asked. They haver had enough and want no more of it. In effect they are telling pollsters, politicians, pundits and all the rest, in the words of the immortal Critical Drinker: “That’s all I have for ye today. Go ‘way now.”

(I’m setting aside the fact that Zogby is located in Utica, one of the most wacked towns on the North American continent – anyone who doubts this can look at the career of notorious ex-mayor Frank Hanna or the infamous Grenade War of 1970-1971. I don’t believe that the outfit does its actual polling in Utica.)

This appears to be a case of cognitive dissonance combined with media overload. As for whether it will break for or against Trump in the end… just keep in mind, he’s the master of media. If anybody can turn this in his favor, it’s Donald Trump.