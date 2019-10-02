If the world is fast coming to an end based on climate change, why do people still flock to the coasts?

Since at least 1922, the Washington Post and others have been trying to scare everyone into thinking that the coastal cities would soon disappear along with the Arctic icecaps and yet the people living by the coast seem to be relaxed and happy. Here's a new study from the U.K.:

Seaside Serenity: Study Finds Living Near A Coast Linked To Improved Mental Health Spending time along a shoreline helps people relax in a variety of ways. Some prefer a quiet day at the beach enjoying tranquil ocean views, while others may make a brisk swim part of their morning routine. Now, a new study conducted at the University of Exeter finds that living close to the coast may have long-lasting benefits and supports better overall mental health. This study is especially noteworthy because it is one of the most comprehensive investigations ever into the mental health effects of living near the sea. In all, researchers analyzed data collected from almost 26,000 respondents in England. The results were especially notable for people who may have the hardest time finding or affording resources to help improve mental health — those who reside in poorer urban neighborhoods. After accounting for other possible contributing factors, the study concludes that living in a large town or city close to England’s coast is linked to improved mental health among people in the lowest earning households.

So after all those warnings about the world coming to an end and soon, why haven't these people moved inland, since their property would obviously be worthless if they were being told the truth?

The warnings today are exactly the same as they were almost 100 years ago and they haven't been right yet.

But the goal is not to be right. It is to scare people into giving their hard-earned money and freedom to powerful politicians and bureaucrats.

It is no wonder that little Greta Thunberg and other infants like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are repeating their garbage talking points about the world ending soon, starting with the coasts, since they have been indoctrinated for so long. Maybe they should be encouraged to move to the coast so they can have better mental health.

Is it any wonder that suicides are so high when the media and other Democrats are telling everyone that they are destroying the earth, that they are going to die soon, and lying to them about how many species are dying off?

But as long as the Obamas and other celebrities are mentally comfortable flying in private jets to their Martha's Vineyard mansions and other beachfront properties, while they are participating in the fear mongering of little Greta, that is O.K.

Power and money are the only thing that is important to these Democrats and their media allies. The truth hasn't mattered for a long time.