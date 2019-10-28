How the Democrats are like mushrooms

Adam Schiff is learning more about the high price of his impeachment posturing every day, it seems.

Schiff was one of a number of congressmen who were not notified of the impending raid against ISIS that resulted in the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

This despite the fact that Schiff, as chair of the House Intelligence Committee, would be automatically in the loop regarding any such effort.

President Trump announced that Schiff, among others, had been left out during questions following his Sunday speech announcing the successful mission.

He made no bones as to the reason why:

"We were going to notify them last night but we decided not to do that because Washington leaks like I've never seen before," Trump said. "There is no country in the world that leaks like we do and Washington is a leaking machine."

As befits a president, Trump was most concerned about the troops at the tip of the spear: "A leak could have caused the death of all of them."

Nancy Pelosi wasn't notified, either. Notifying her would have undoubtedly resulted in the information getting to places where it didn't belong

One thing that has most annoyed the Dems is the fact that the administration told both the Russian and the Turks about the raid beforehand. According to Pelosi:

The House must be briefed on this raid, which the Russians but not top Congressional Leadership were notified of in advance, and on the Administration's overall strategy in the region[.] ... Our military and allies deserve strong, smart and strategic leadership from Washington."

So there we have it. The Democratic Party is less trustworthy than either Erdoğan's Turks or Putin's Russians. Now, that must sting.

It may be dawning on the Dems at last that actions have consequences. They'd better get used to this. They'll be seeing a lot more of it the next five years.