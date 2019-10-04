Hillary's going to get in

It is no longer a matter of if but of when. All doubts about Hillary's 2020 plans should have been erased by her appearances this week promoting the book that she and her daughter “wrote” to say nothing about her mien! She endlessly reprised her absurd claim that the election was stolen from her, called for Trump's impeachment, and even admitted to her gutsiness for standing by her man.

I think she has always been in the race, covertly, and that she and Bill always assumed that no candidate would arrive at the convention with enough delegates to win the nomination on the first ballot, at which point she could be put forth as a compromise.

Biden's done for; there is no way he is going to survive the imbroglio surrounding his son's machinations and profiteering in Ukraine and China. There's too much there there. It will become inescapable, even to the unwashed, that the only reason money flowed to Hunter Biden was to gain influence with Joe or gain benefits through Joe and his network of friends and allies.

Joe’s always been a placeholder for Hillary, whether he realizes it or not. It’s all has changed now because Biden's done, and could precipitate Hillary's early entry into the fray, as not only Biden but Bernie Sanders may be leaving the field. With their supporters potentially up for grabs, Elizabeth Warren could end up with a first ballot victory.

Hillary has to know that she is considered to be unlikable, but I think it is a given that no one likes Warren, either. Daniel Greenfield compares her to Hillary here:

Warren’s likability deficit has nothing to do with her gender....[She ripped] off asbestos victims while pocketing a tidy sum....The ‘Hillariness’ of Warren doesn’t [just] lie in their shared fabulism or lack of ethics....[her] a complete lack of qualifications....[or because both are] inauthentic scolds who suffer from hall monitor syndrome. They spent their entire lives breaking every rule they could find while awkwardly fantasizing about running every tiny detail of everyone else’s lives....[They're] both unlikable because you can’t picture either one having any fun....[C]ombine that with an obsessive need to monitor, regulate and eradicate other people’s fun, and you have the miserable essence of the progressive movement.

Hillary, and Bill, know that this is their [third] last chance, and they're not going to let another woman snatch it from her, as that “articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking” black guy or that entitled creep did. So, keep an eye out, for “when” is going to be sooner than anyone expected.

Now, can she win this time? Only a fool would count her out. She won't lose Biden's supporters. Just being a woman will get her many of Warren's female supporters. Despite Trump's inroads with African-American and Hispanic voters, she'll find considerable support in those groups. Wall Street, Hollywood, and the MSM love her. Traditional Democrats, not wanting four more years of uproar, may return to the fold over Ukraine and the like.

She'll work harder this time, if she can uphold under the effort, bringing Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, and Wisconsin into the picture. She'll be better prepared to debate Trump, but that may not mean much since Trump's hard to out-debate.

Settle into the chair, get out the popcorn, the show's about to begin. If you doubt it, then I have a walking trail in Chappaqua to sell you.

The author is retired, his profile may be found on LinkedIn, and he usually responds to emails sent to ringchadburn@hotmail.com