Hillary Clinton puts on her best black accent and goes to Elijah Cummings's funeral

Some people put on their best black garments for the funeral of someone considered, by his friends at least, to be an honored dignitary.

Hillary Clinton's a little different. She put on her best black accent -- and uses it to spew bile. Here's the weird specter from yesterday's funeral of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings:

The failed presidential candidate dropped the hard-edged corporate accent and got the cadence going with this one.

"He weathered storms and earthquakes, but never lost his faith. Like that Old Testament prophet, he stood against the corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel."

She not only pretended to be black, pandering to presumably the black people in the audience, she bizarrely cited obscure Bible passages as if she'd been going to Bible studies for years as many black church-goers do, and threw out some not-disguised digs at President Trump, the perfect means of Wellstoning the funeral.

The specter is revolting. Tammy Bruce has some superb additional commentary here.

Image credit: C-SPAN via YouTube screen shot