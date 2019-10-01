Greta Thunberg is Christ's successor, Church of Sweden proclaims..

If there's anything out there that explains why the Church of Sweden boasts the lowest church attendence in all Europe, against some tough continental competition, it's because of claptrap like this, as the Washington Examiner reports:

The Church of Sweden declared teen star climate activist Greta Thunberg to be an appointed successor to Jesus Christ in a 2018 tweet that resurfaced in the wake of her speech before the United Nations. "Announcement! Jesus of Nazareth has now appointed one of his successors, Greta Thunberg," the tweet said on Dec. 1, 2018. The account, operated by the Limhamns Church, had previously tweeted several sentiments of climate activism.

Here's the beyond-stupid tweet, dated Dec. 1, 2018:

🔔Lucka 1❄️

Kungörelse! Jesus från Nasaret har nu utsett en av sina efterträdare, nämligen Greta Thunberg.🌟 — Limhamns kyrka (@Limhamnskyrka) December 1, 2018 Translation via Microsoft Translate: Door Number One! (with an approppriate snowflake icon) Announcement! Jesus of Nazareth has now appointed one of his successors, Greta Thunberg. So not only has global warming become a religion, with young Greta as its god, it's kind of sidelined the Christ thing even in Christian religions. Since this has been going on awhile, it might just explain why most Swedes have become global warming skeptics, too, as I noted here. If Greta is the religion, and religion is already a loser, maybe there's something off about global warming, too. If not that, well, there's science, which again and again shows that man-caused global warming is a fraud.

The Swedish Church, though, is not alone.

Who should we have now but the Catholic Maryknolls. Greta's not Christ successor, she's more like the Virgin Mary

Christians getting their knickers all in a twist over the passionate, articulate & knowledgeable witness of Greta Thunberg because of her age seem to overlook the age of the Virgin Mary at the time of the Annunciation.



Young women can & have changed the world. — Maryknoll Missioners (@MaryknollFrsBrs) September 24, 2019 And as Billy Dale says, there's more: Here, the Swedish teen activist is St. Joan of Arc. Here, she's the little child that shall lead them. Elsewhere, she's the new Jonathan Edwards, proclaiming sinners in the hands of angry God, which kind of works, actually. The religious imagery portraying her as a saint in an icon format is very strong in these two Reuters photos here and here. Here's mine: The U.K. Telegraph's Madeline Grant has a good one about how she's the "first saint of our cruel new environmental religion." Thunberg, with her apocalyptic warnings and Pippi Longstocking plaits, has become a global icon in a matter of months. More striking than the ubiquitous crowds accompanying her, however, is their quasi-religious reverence. She is portrayed as a child-prophet, a modern-day Joan of Arc in her ability to inspire a movement. Senior broadcasters call her “Greta” as though they enjoyed a direct connection with the teenager. A seemingly hyperbolic comparison, but there are religious echoes to Thunberg’s doomsday activism, and parallels with the child saints credited with supernatural qualities and praised for their innocence and moral clarity. Thunberg describes her autism as a “superpower”. She depicts a fallen world, whose only hope of salvation lies in Utopian retreat to a pre-industrial past. Her followers’ calls for “climate justice” and reparations to poorer countries ring with self-flagellation.

What's creepy here is how unlike Greta with the saints and God she is being compared to. She's a cossetted teenager from a very rich country who's been told it's fine to act out her anger in a spoiled brat manner, as she did with her United Nations speech , and she's being exploited by both her parents and the shadowy left wing green activists who are promoting her to make a buck. There's no suffering and redemption in her story, unlike those of Jesus or the real saints.

Actually, she's having the time of her life. Climate change activism has been good for her. She says she went into global warming activism because it helped her, with her Aspergers handicap, to make friends. The incentive to stay with it for her is finally being able to make friends.

Now Thunberg's on an around-the-world tour up and down the Western hemisphere, getting to see what's every Swedish kid's dream -- the rainforest and other stuff. Oh the places she will travel, she's on the grand tour actually. She's shouting and scolding as she goes, drawing crowds and applause, even lately declaring that indigenous people should have voices in the climate change scam - while hogging the microphone. Life's pretty good for the Swedish teen and it will probably stay good. Now she's being proclaimed by all the lefty churches as the Second Coming, the embodiment of God Himself, or some kind of saint.

Which raises questions about what's gotten into the religion-hostile left. With no God to speak of, they go looking for replacements. Presumably, they suffer and seek redemption. What's suffering to a greenie leftist? Nothing less than the election of President Trump. They suffer. They seek redemption. Greta serves that savior role, because climate change activism their substitute for religion. No wonder Greta is a savior to them.

It all adds up to the moral bankruptcy of the left and the religions that have adopted it. What a pathetic heresy.

