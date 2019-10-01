Greta Thunberg is Christ's successor, Church of Sweden proclaims..
If there's anything out there that explains why the Church of Sweden boasts the lowest church attendence in all Europe, against some tough continental competition, it's because of claptrap like this, as the Washington Examiner reports:
The Church of Sweden declared teen star climate activist Greta Thunberg to be an appointed successor to Jesus Christ in a 2018 tweet that resurfaced in the wake of her speech before the United Nations."Announcement! Jesus of Nazareth has now appointed one of his successors, Greta Thunberg," the tweet said on Dec. 1, 2018. The account, operated by the Limhamns Church, had previously tweeted several sentiments of climate activism.
🔔Lucka 1❄️— Limhamns kyrka (@Limhamnskyrka) December 1, 2018
Kungörelse! Jesus från Nasaret har nu utsett en av sina efterträdare, nämligen Greta Thunberg.🌟
Translation via Microsoft Translate:
Door Number One! (with an approppriate snowflake icon)
Announcement! Jesus of Nazareth has now appointed one of his successors, Greta Thunberg.
So not only has global warming become a religion, with young Greta as its god, it's kind of sidelined the Christ thing even in Christian religions. Since this has been going on awhile, it might just explain why most Swedes have become global warming skeptics, too, as I noted here. If Greta is the religion, and religion is already a loser, maybe there's something off about global warming, too. If not that, well, there's science, which again and again shows that man-caused global warming is a fraud.
Christians getting their knickers all in a twist over the passionate, articulate & knowledgeable witness of Greta Thunberg because of her age seem to overlook the age of the Virgin Mary at the time of the Annunciation.— Maryknoll Missioners (@MaryknollFrsBrs) September 24, 2019
Young women can & have changed the world.
And as Billy Dale says, there's more:
Here, the Swedish teen activist is St. Joan of Arc. Here, she's the little child that shall lead them. Elsewhere, she's the new Jonathan Edwards, proclaiming sinners in the hands of angry God, which kind of works, actually.
The religious imagery portraying her as a saint in an icon format is very strong in these two Reuters photos here and here. Here's mine:
The U.K. Telegraph's Madeline Grant has a good one about how she's the "first saint of our cruel new environmental religion."
Thunberg, with her apocalyptic warnings and Pippi Longstocking plaits, has become a global icon in a matter of months. More striking than the ubiquitous crowds accompanying her, however, is their quasi-religious reverence. She is portrayed as a child-prophet, a modern-day Joan of Arc in her ability to inspire a movement. Senior broadcasters call her “Greta” as though they enjoyed a direct connection with the teenager.
A seemingly hyperbolic comparison, but there are religious echoes to Thunberg’s doomsday activism, and parallels with the child saints credited with supernatural qualities and praised for their innocence and moral clarity. Thunberg describes her autism as a “superpower”. She depicts a fallen world, whose only hope of salvation lies in Utopian retreat to a pre-industrial past. Her followers’ calls for “climate justice” and reparations to poorer countries ring with self-flagellation.
If there's anything out there that explains why the Church of Sweden boasts the lowest church attendence in all Europe, against some tough continental competition, it's because of claptrap like this, as the Washington Examiner reports:
The Church of Sweden declared teen star climate activist Greta Thunberg to be an appointed successor to Jesus Christ in a 2018 tweet that resurfaced in the wake of her speech before the United Nations."Announcement! Jesus of Nazareth has now appointed one of his successors, Greta Thunberg," the tweet said on Dec. 1, 2018. The account, operated by the Limhamns Church, had previously tweeted several sentiments of climate activism.
🔔Lucka 1❄️— Limhamns kyrka (@Limhamnskyrka) December 1, 2018
Kungörelse! Jesus från Nasaret har nu utsett en av sina efterträdare, nämligen Greta Thunberg.🌟
Translation via Microsoft Translate:
Door Number One! (with an approppriate snowflake icon)
Announcement! Jesus of Nazareth has now appointed one of his successors, Greta Thunberg.
So not only has global warming become a religion, with young Greta as its god, it's kind of sidelined the Christ thing even in Christian religions. Since this has been going on awhile, it might just explain why most Swedes have become global warming skeptics, too, as I noted here. If Greta is the religion, and religion is already a loser, maybe there's something off about global warming, too. If not that, well, there's science, which again and again shows that man-caused global warming is a fraud.
Christians getting their knickers all in a twist over the passionate, articulate & knowledgeable witness of Greta Thunberg because of her age seem to overlook the age of the Virgin Mary at the time of the Annunciation.— Maryknoll Missioners (@MaryknollFrsBrs) September 24, 2019
Young women can & have changed the world.
And as Billy Dale says, there's more:
Here, the Swedish teen activist is St. Joan of Arc. Here, she's the little child that shall lead them. Elsewhere, she's the new Jonathan Edwards, proclaiming sinners in the hands of angry God, which kind of works, actually.
The religious imagery portraying her as a saint in an icon format is very strong in these two Reuters photos here and here. Here's mine:
The U.K. Telegraph's Madeline Grant has a good one about how she's the "first saint of our cruel new environmental religion."
Thunberg, with her apocalyptic warnings and Pippi Longstocking plaits, has become a global icon in a matter of months. More striking than the ubiquitous crowds accompanying her, however, is their quasi-religious reverence. She is portrayed as a child-prophet, a modern-day Joan of Arc in her ability to inspire a movement. Senior broadcasters call her “Greta” as though they enjoyed a direct connection with the teenager.
A seemingly hyperbolic comparison, but there are religious echoes to Thunberg’s doomsday activism, and parallels with the child saints credited with supernatural qualities and praised for their innocence and moral clarity. Thunberg describes her autism as a “superpower”. She depicts a fallen world, whose only hope of salvation lies in Utopian retreat to a pre-industrial past. Her followers’ calls for “climate justice” and reparations to poorer countries ring with self-flagellation.