'Gift to climate alarmists' exposes global warming junk science in 12 minutes

Recently, I viewed a 12-minute YouTube video by Tony Heller, released 9/20/2019. He described it as "my gift to climate alarmists" and added: "This is my most concise expose of climate fraud. Please pass it around to everyone you know and your elected officials. The video is a little short, but cuts right to the heart of the matter." Be advised that the video is totally devoid of slick Hollywood production techniques, and the narration is monotone, but does cut to the heart of the matter.

Before sharing, I took the precaution of researching Tony Heller. Google listed several negative references up front that basically discredited him as a climate science–denying fraud. However, digging deeper, I found he is well educated, often contributes to Watts Up With That?, and has occasionally used the pen name Steven Goddard. His rather uniquely formatted website, titled Real Climate Science, contains his unorthodox yet impressive résumé. Here was found evidence that Scott Adams of Dilbert fame considers Tony the skeptic he finds most convincing.

My career involved business analytics using the same math and charting methods as those applied to climate data. Therefore, I am familiar with the misleading techniques demonstrated in the video. I have also felt pressure from senior management to use questionable data, omit contradictory findings, or adjust measurement scales to exaggerate or understate trend changes if necessary to support their desired solution.

Obviously, this type of data deception works best when the intended audience lacks the technical expertise to know it is being sold a fantasy. It is even easier when the fantasy is something many truly want to believe (e.g., Greta Thunberg and other Extinction Rebellion participants). The ultimate fantasy solution to prevent a climate catastrophe requires that big government be given the power to regulate man-caused CO2 and those infinitesimal amounts of methane from cow flatulence. Never mind that total atmospheric CO2 is 0.04% (the equivalent clout of 4 pennies versus a $100 bill) and that today's slightly higher CO2 levels have significantly increased worldwide crop yields.

Sadly, the truth contained in Tony's video will never overcome the emotion-fueled political advantage of having a simple, taxable villain like CO2. No wonder politicians, media, academia, and the green energy industrial complex will protect this lucrative fantasy at all costs. Nevertheless, I recommend watching the video, here or below. Then you decide.