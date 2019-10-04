Genie, bottle: Another whistleleaker 'hears; secondhand stuff, this time on Trump's IRS taxes

The whistleblower phenomenon, brought on by a change of rules allowing anyone to report anything heard secondhand even from a known political motivation, seems to be multiplying.

Here's a new one that's popped out of the woodwork, from the Washington Post

An Internal Revenue Service ­official has filed a whistleblower complaint reporting that he was told that at least one Treasury Department political appointee attempted to improperly interfere with the annual audit of the president’s or vice president’s tax returns, according to multiple people familiar with the document. Trump administration officials dismissed the whistleblower’s complaint as flimsy because it is based on conversations with other government officials. But congressional Democrats were alarmed by the complaint, now circulating on Capitol Hill, and flagged it in a federal court filing. They are also discussing whether to make it public. The details of the IRS complaint follow news of a separate, explosive whistleblower complaint filed in August by a member of the intelligence community. That complaint revealed Trump’s request of Ukranian leaders to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, a political rival. It has spurred an impeachment probe on Capitol Hill.

Three disturbing things are going on here:

First, Whistleblower 2 has decided that since Whistleblower 1 could make a big impact, drawing a presidential impeachment inquiry from the leftists running the House in Congress on the flimsiest of second-hand water-cooler talk, then he or she can, too. Why should just one leftist get all the glory of ousting Trump or at least bogging down his presidency? They now recognize that they can effectively weaponize the whistleblower system, to create a system of 'whistleleaks' instead. Since they can't persuade voters to elect the people they want, and they can't get rid of Trump otherwise, why not just run out the clock on Trump's presidency through endless trials and investigations?

Second, the first whistleblower effort has probably fallen flat. It is a nothingburger, after all. Everyone can see that Trump did nothing wrong - and the gamy congressional characters who would sit in judgment on him, such as Rep. Adam Schiff, have quite a few conflicts of interest and ethical lapses of their own. With that one dying down, the architecture of attacking, from a veil of anonymity armed with 'telephone'-game style gossip, remains intact, so the road is open to try again.

Third, with nobody sanctioned, exposed, or risking loss of pension in these anonymous attacks, and only President Trump paying the price as he fights these lies off, word has gotten around in Deep State quarters, still seething at Trump's 2016 election, that the incentive remains to keep hurling the 'secondhand' lies. There's nothing to lose from the politically motivated whistleblowers, and the mainstream media is right there to be their handmaid.

This is disturbing, given that there are no checks and balances to this sudden urge from the left to tattle with second-, third-, and fourth-hand information, from behind a wall of anonymity, with zero consequences, as the preferred means of Getting Trump.

A floodgate seems to have been opened. And it's profoundly un-democratic. If these jackasses want to hurl secondhand accusations against President Trump, it's time to end the veil of anonymity and make them accountable for their phony accusations. There's a system in need of reform right now, because these whistleblower abuses are set to multiply.

Image credit: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter from public domain sources