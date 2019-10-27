Financial crisis forecaster says Trump is a â€˜geniusâ€™ and his opponents have learned nothing since 2016

Bestselling author, world economist and financial calamity prognosticator, James Rickards, has some very interesting things to say in a preview of a YouTube show and podcast hosted by free thinking, and definitely politically incorrect comedians, Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster.

As a "predictive analyst," Rickards believes the fact that Trump won the presidency in 2016 when no one even considered him a serious option is repeating itself in the lead-up to the 2020 election. Trump's enemies "haven't learned a thing,” he says. Host Konstantin rightfully interjects they are not only unwilling to do something different, they have actually "doubled down on the cultural stuff that got them in trouble in 2016."

Rickards then compares the press to "puppies" chasing the distracting balls of impeachment, collusion and Russia while POTUS engages in “serious stuff" like remaking the federal judiciary, implementing the largest tax cut in history and “owning the federal reserve.”

Rickards predicts Trump will win in 2020, especially after years of smear tactics from the left, exhaustive identity politics tactics, and Democrats having exposed themselves as the party of unhinged socialists. Rickard’s reality checks (particularly on communist China’s “lie, cheat, and steal” business as usual which the globalists have gladly tolerated for decades,) suggest Trump’s adversaries will not change their strategy but will continue their impeachment/racism obsession. Why? Perhaps, because Trump embodies what the left has been promulgating for generations--namely, there’s nothing worse than free market capitalism and those who have profited from it. For the left, getting rid of Trump is synonymous with abolishing capitalism, once and for all. The TRIGGERnometry comedians promise “honest conversations” regarding free speech, identity politics(Foster calls it a “toxic ideology” which is “affecting young people’s mental health”) human nature and much more. The full interview with Rickards will be available Sunday evening on their youtube channel.

From YouTube:

Graphic: YouTube screen grab