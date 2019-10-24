Facebook and monitoring political ads for the truth

Democrats were ripping into Mark Zuckerberg yesterday for not policing political ads for the truth. Politico headlined, "Democrats torch Zuckerberg for 5 hours."

[T]he committee's Democrats repeatedly lambasted Facebook for allowing politicians to lie in political ads without facing fact-checking — a policy that has drawn the ire of top 2020 contenders including Warren and Joe Biden, himself the subject of a misleading attack ad from the Trump campaign.

The Democrats should be careful what they wish for.

If they really want fact-checking, here's a start:

Every time a Democrat mentions Russians and collusion with Trump, that is a lie.

Every time a Democrat mentions what Trump said in Charlottesville, he is lying.

Every time the Democrats talk about Ferguson and state or imply that it is "hands up, don't shoot" or a murder, they are lying.

Every time Democrats say something they are proposing is free, they are lying.

Every time they have said their health care proposals would lower costs, they have been lying.

Every time they say the rich will pay for all their proposals, they are lying.

Every time they say or imply that electric cars are pollution-free, they are lying.

Every time Joe Biden says the Obama/Biden administration was scandal-free, he is lying.

Every time a Squad member compares immigration facilities with detention camps, she is lying.

Every time the racist term "white privilege" is used, Democrats are lying, because not all whites are privileged.

Every time they say we have only twelve years left to solve the climate issue, they are lying.

Every time they say the government can control the climate, they are lying. The only truthful ad about the climate would be that the climate always changes naturally.

So yes, let's have Zuckerberg and Facebook police political ads for the truth and start with all the lies that the Democrats consistently tell.