Even Wall Street is getting the willies about Warren

Wall Street, which in the past three decades has supported far more Democrats than Republicans, is drawing the line at Elizabeth Warren.

According to CNBC:

Democratic donors on Wall Street and in big business are preparing to sit out the presidential campaign fundraising cycle — or even back President Donald Trump — if Sen. Elizabeth Warren wins the party’s nomination. In recent weeks, CNBC spoke to several high-dollar Democratic donors and fundraisers in the business community and found that this opinion was becoming widely shared as Warren, an outspoken critic of big banks and corporations, gains momentum against Joe Biden in the 2020 race. “You’re in a box because you’re a Democrat and you’re thinking, ‘I want to help the party, but she’s going to hurt me, so I’m going to help President Trump,’” said a senior private equity executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity in fear of retribution by party leaders. The executive said this Wednesday, a day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would begin a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Which says a lot about just how left-wing-extreme Warren, the current Democratic Party frontrunner, really is.

These are people who supported candidates as far left as Obama for years. Remember all the Goldman Sachs cash that flowed into the Obama campaign coffers?

According to Federal Election Commission figures compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics, Goldman Sachs' political action committee and individual contributors who listed the company as their employer donated $994,795 during 2007 and 2008 to Obama's presidential campaign, the second-highest contribution from a company PAC and company employees. Only the PAC and employees of the University of California, which donated more than $1.5 million, topped Goldman Sachs.

...and...

Goldman Sachs contributions to the Obama campaign were more than four times larger than the $230,095 in donations to Sen. John McCain's presidential campaign.

...and...

According to figures dating to 1990, Goldman Sachs' PAC and employees have consistently contributed more money to Democratic rather than Republican candidates for federal office. In the 2008 election, three out of every four dollars contributed by Goldman Sachs went to Democrats.

Now they're saying 'no' to Warren? Obviously, they've got a sense of self-preservation, which is an outright novelty in any rich blue constituency. Silicon Valley, which also knows the score on Warren and how she'd affect their industry is not quite there, yet. This report here says that Google employees are still donating to her. This report here says the Silicon Valley solons would do anything to meet with her and she won't give them the time of day. Let's face it, she's taken 70,000 selfies with members of the public, according to her campaign staff -- heck, she took a selfie with me, a Trumpster, less than a week ago in San Diego, but she sure as heck won't take one with them. What's more, Warren is in open attack against Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, as I witnessed in San Diego. Zuck's response? A weak sort of 'beat me, beat me': "Try not to antagonize her further.”

Wall Street seems to have gone well beyond the appeasement approach.

And Warren claims to be enjoying it. Here's her tweet in response to the shadowy, behind the scenes murmurrings of the Wall Street leftists:

I'm fighting for an economy and a government that works for all of us, not just the wealthy and well-connected. I'm not afraid of anonymous quotes, and wealthy donors don't get to buy this process. I won't back down from fighting for the big, structural change we need. https://t.co/nx7GczQhHl — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 26, 2019

I'm Elizabeth Warren and I approve this message. https://t.co/2Ewkbm0ZwA — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 10, 2019

Apparently, she doesn't know where all those workers she claims to champion's 401(k)s come from.

Speaking of which, the stock market's downturn has been blamed at least in part on Warren's rise, which reinforces the argument above that Wall Street isn't kenning to her. A survey of institutional investors here says they've got "growing anxiety" to what she's proposing. She apparently thinks money grows on trees -- and Wall Street just harvests it.

The fatcats of the Street may be all in for avoiding Warren, who increasingly looks to be the candidate of Big Labor, but Warren says she's got the love of the little guys, the small dollar donors, the ordinary people, the middle class, right?

That may be her plan, but if it is, she's got a big as heck problem in that her competition, one President Trump is mopping the floor with such a strategy.

He's outdrawing her about two-to-one with $45 million in online little-guy donations in just the third quarter alone, including 313,000 first-time donors, ever since the impeachment scam broke. By contrast, Warren's drawn $24.6 million in the same reporting period.

Funny how the little guys are donating to the billionaire, not the union shill who claims to champion the worker but not his 401(k). Workers apparently have some concern about how their 401(k)s do based on how the stock market performs, and how Wall Street manages those assets, given who they're donating to. Sure, in Warrenworld the worker 401(k)s could maybe be managed by some union thug instead of a Wall Street pro, but based on these figures here, the workers are pretty sure they won't like the result. The workers, Wall Street, and the markets, are in sync here.

Which is the message sent in those little-guy donations to Trump. There must be some conversations being heard on Wall Street as word filters upward about how the mainstream feels about Warren's plan to trash the stock market, government-ize the economy, and say she's all doing it for the little guy to spite Wall Street and destroy its accumulated wealth. The Wall Street denizens are hearing what they're hearing, and even with their love for blue-city Democrats, and adjusting their support accordingly. It says something that they're murmurring to the press about it, too.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot