Don't send the UN another dime!

The 193-member world body elected 14 members to the 47-member council on Thursday for three-year terms starting in January, with Venezuela claiming one of the two seats allocated to Latin America with 105 votes.

Venezuela was supported by the usual characters, such as Cuba. Let's remember that the Chavez-Maduro regime bought a lot of these votes with generous contributions over the years.

This vote happened weeks after UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, former President of Chile, blamed the Maduro government for using public food aid for political purposes. It also reported human rights violations, such as torture and abuses by Venezuelan security forces.

We learned that the UN may run out of money soon . It appears that some member countries have not paid their dues.

Frankly, I hope that the UN does go broke and ceases to exist. Putting Venezuela in a human rights council is Exhibit A that this is a worthless organization.