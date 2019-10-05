Democrats start astroturfing in GOP districts to whip up support for impeaching Trump

The Democrats seem to be taking courage from polls showing that public support has marginally risen for impeaching President Trump. The more they see of that, the bolder and more brazen they can get in overturning that hated 2016 election. So, bad polls work for them.

And with that incentive on, a Democratic effort seems to have commenced to goose the numbers.

According to investigative reporter Paul Sperry:

BREAKING: Indivisible, a leftist protest group tied to Obama and his Alinsky tactics, have been astroturfing Democrats in vulnerable districts and Republican senators, planting fake constituents at town halls, to pressure reluctant lawmakers to get on board the impeachment train — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 4, 2019

In politics, that's called 'Astroturf.' It's an attempt to make public support, in this case, for impeachment, much stronger than it really is.

And the group in question is a pretty gamy one. Capital Research describes this Soros-backed group as "Faux-Insurgents for the Professional Left." They've been at it since at least 2017.

But from their corrupt point of view, it makes sense, given that the public is not hip with them.

Even Ohio's Trump-hating former governor, John Kasich, has warned Democrats that: "I’m out here in Ohio, I’m finally back in the heartland. There’s nobody talking about this. There’s nobody coming up to me and saying 'Oh my goodness!'" Coming from him, it's as good an indicator as any that the public is not buying the Democrats' "impeach the m--f--" selling point.

The fact that Democrats are now spending money on Astroturf to reverse that verdict reveals the extent to how opposed to impeachment the public really is. You don't have to fake anything if you've got real public sentiment.

Since they aren't persuading the public, they're losing, and now that they're losing, they're trying to cheat, creating through Astroturf the impression they do have the public onboard, likely in a twofold bid: To throw biscuits to the mainstream media, which will lap up the fake reports, and maybe jumpstart some real public momentum.

Can we call this disgusting? If they can't sell their junk impeachment narrative or craft a credible impeachment charge that the public is going to believe, maybe there's a problem with their entire scam.This cockroachy manipulation of the public polls to feed press deserves all the sunlight it can get. Good work, Paul Sperry.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter from public domain sources.