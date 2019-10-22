Chicago the rattiest city in America according to top pest control company

According to Orkin, the pest control company, Chicago is the "rattiest" city in the United States. In 2018, the Second City ranked first in the number of residential and commercial rodent treatments the company performed. For the fifth consecutive year.

Los Angeles was runner-up, followed by New York; Washington, D.C.; and San Francisco. When people in these towns say, "I smell a rat," they mean it literally. According to Orkin, rodents damage property; spread food contamination; and pose a significant health threat, potentially causing very serious illnesses.

So do Democratic policies.

I'm not joking. All five of the aforementioned cities are run almost exclusively by Democrats and have been for many years. Let's hope Orkin's rodent control program works a hell of a lot better than gun control, which allows criminals to commit their crimes with impunity, and rent control, which has caused housing prices to go through the roof, leading to ever more homeless people. And trash, hypodermic needles and human fecal matter on the streets.

These cities may be rat-infested, but the real vermin are the "progressive" politicians who run them.