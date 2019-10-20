Chelsea Clinton calls America 'not the country I want my kids to grow up in'

For Chelsea Clinton, America just isn't good enough.

Here's her talking about her mom and the country whose voters rejected her, in an appearance on The View, finishing up with not wanting her kids to be exposed to such a place:

“I am so proud of my mom. I’m very biased toward her…love her very much and feel very protective of her, although I know she doesn’t need me to be. But, really my most important role now is as my kids mom. You know I have a daughter Charlotte who just turned five last week, a son Aiden, he is three and baby Jasper just two months old,” continued Chelsea Clinton. “And I think about the country they’re living in right now it’s not the country I want them to grow up in. We learned last night that President Trump wanted to dig a ditch at the border and put alligators and snakes and shoot migrants in the leg…The depth of cruelty and inhumanity towards migrants, towards people of color, towards LGBTQ community…is not the America I want my kids to grow up in.”

Basically, because American voters rejected her mom and voted for her competition instead, the place now comes up short.

See, it's only a worthy place worth living in if either her mom or some other leftist of her favor is steeped in power. Vote the wrong way and the place isn't good enough.

Which is redolent of Michelle Obama's famous 2008 statement to the press, commenting on the voter enthusiasm that her husband drew in his campaign appearances, that for the 'first time' in her life, she was 'proud' of her country.

Country good if Democrats are in the catbird seat, country bad if Democrats are out on their ear. There's no good country of its own accord, it's only good if its wearing leftist clothing at election time.

Which shows you the quintessential lefty loyalty to America, which is quite conditional: Leftists only like its leftwing parts, they don't like the country itself, which to freedom-hating leftists, is ultimately an abomination.

In Chelsea's case, it also shows what a spoiled brat she is.

Cossetted in that toney Manhattan co-cop, having mysteriously gotten into elite universities such as Stanford and Oxford with no obvious smarts, going to work at a $100,000 no-show job as a 'consultant,' getting an ivy league professorship, getting big dollar book deals for low value 'writing,' and other baubles, plus steeped in lifetime Secret Service protection free of charge, she most certainly has had it pretty good in this country, much better than ordinary fed-up Americans who cast their votes for Trump. Think she'd have the same benefits if she'd move to some place like Sweden? Don't think so, they already have a royal family.

But despite the cossetted bennies showered onto this snowflake, provided by the very taxpayers she deplores, America is bad, see, and she wants no truck with either its deplorables or their wretched, deplorable interests.

She's obviously never encountered any, which is why it's easy to denounce the issues that got President Trump elected. Americans want to stop illegal immigration? It's pretty obvious she has had no encounter with unvetted illegals paying cartels to roll in illegally, watched them steal her jobs, gotten hit by their crimes, seen her wages go down, stood by as they stiffed Uncle Sam on taxes, clogged the freeways in big cities, sopped up public benefits, or handed the whole tab to taxpayers, driving their own standard of living down.

Americans don't want grown men in the little girls' room? And the crimes that have since been committed in those places under that setup don't matter? Why would she care about that when she doesn't use public restrooms?

It not only reveals her to be spoiled and ungrateful, it also reveals her to be out of touch, waaaay more out of touch than Manhattanite Pauline Kael ever was. She's got a lot of statements that reveal she has no idea how the other half lives.

Chelsea's last public statement, after all, was to declare that someone with beard and penis could of course 'be' a woman and anyone who thought otherwise was hopelessly deplorable.

Now this - an America that's given her one hell of a privileged life based on zero merit of her own - is now deplorable, a horrible place she wouldn't want to expose her kids to.

Too bad there's no way to make her go live someplace 'better.' Since there isn't, we can only remark about the pampered princess's gobstopping hypocrisy.

