Black accent? Joe Biden goes Hillary Clinton one better and claims he went to black college
Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden is taking pandering to new heights, all in pursuit of black votes.
Instead of just slapping on a black accent like a set of false teeth, the way Hillary Clinton did last week for a significantly black audience, Biden decided to claim he actually went to a historically black college, which he didn't.
Here's the video, retweeted with suitable scorn by Don Trump, Jr.
Minor problem... Joe Biden didn’t go there! #QuidProJoe can’t even remember where he went to college. Enough is enough with this charade of a campaign. pic.twitter.com/F2MHsN2WTf— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 26, 2019
Here's his real academic record, courtesy of Wikipedia:
He earned his bachelor's in 1965 from the University of Delaware, with a double major in history and political science,[24] graduating with a class rank of 506 out of 688.[25] His classmates were impressed by his cramming abilities,[21] and he played halfback with the Blue Hens freshman football team.[20] In 1964, while on spring break in the Bahamas,[26] he met and began dating Neilia Hunter, who was from an affluent background in Skaneateles, New York, and attended Syracuse University.[16][27] He told her that he aimed to become a senator by the age of 30 and then president.[28] He dropped a junior year plan to play for the varsity football team as a defensive back, enabling him to spend more time visiting out of state with her.[20][29]
He then entered Syracuse University College of Law, receiving a half scholarship based on financial need with some additional assistance based on academics.[30] By his own description, he found law school to be "the biggest bore in the world" and pulled many all-nighters to get by.[21][31] During his first year there, he was accused of having plagiarized five of 15 pages of a law review article. Biden said it was inadvertent due to his not knowing the proper rules of citation, and he was permitted to retake the course after receiving an "F" grade, which was subsequently dropped from his record. This incident would later attract attention when further plagiarism accusations emerged in 1987.[31][32] He received his Juris Doctor in 1968,[33] graduating 76th of 85 in his class.[30] Biden was admitted to the Delaware bar in 1969.[33]
Breitbart News has more here about Biden's propensity to pander to black voters, claiming all kinds of involvement in the civil rights movement which he never engaged in.
It just goes to show what a phony Joe is, still living in that Walter Mitty imaginary world of his, always the hero. Someone should ask him if he was classmates with Corn Pop during his Delaware State salad days.
It's not just that Biden does this all the time. It's that his made-up claims are extremely easy to check in the age of the Internet, something he doesn't seem to be aware of. How stupid does he think black voters are that he can pull a stunt like this off for them?
Pandering like this certainly explains why a very large segment of black voters are now done with the Democrats and supporting President Trump.
Nobody likes a weasel.
Image credit: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter, via public domain source, and image by Bangdoll via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0.
