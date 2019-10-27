Black accent? Joe Biden goes Hillary Clinton one better and claims he went to black college

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden is taking pandering to new heights, all in pursuit of black votes.

Instead of just slapping on a black accent like a set of false teeth, the way Hillary Clinton did last week for a significantly black audience, Biden decided to claim he actually went to a historically black college, which he didn't.

Here's the video, retweeted with suitable scorn by Don Trump, Jr.

Minor problem... Joe Biden didn’t go there! #QuidProJoe can’t even remember where he went to college. Enough is enough with this charade of a campaign. pic.twitter.com/F2MHsN2WTf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 26, 2019

Here's his real academic record, courtesy of Wikipedia:

Breitbart News has more here about Biden's propensity to pander to black voters, claiming all kinds of involvement in the civil rights movement which he never engaged in.

It just goes to show what a phony Joe is, still living in that Walter Mitty imaginary world of his, always the hero. Someone should ask him if he was classmates with Corn Pop during his Delaware State salad days.

It's not just that Biden does this all the time. It's that his made-up claims are extremely easy to check in the age of the Internet, something he doesn't seem to be aware of. How stupid does he think black voters are that he can pull a stunt like this off for them?

Pandering like this certainly explains why a very large segment of black voters are now done with the Democrats and supporting President Trump.

Nobody likes a weasel.

