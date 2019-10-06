Biblical Genesis 'Incompatible With Human Dignity,' British Court Says

A British court recently ruled against Dr. David Mackereth, a disability assessor who was fired from the United Kingdom’s Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) last year for refusing to use transgender pronouns. The DWP had asked Dr. Mackereth, “What would you do if you were to assess someone who is obviously a man but asks to be referred to as ‘she’ or ‘Missis’ in the report?” Mackereth replied that, as a Christian, he wouldn’t comply with the request. He was summarily sacked.

Dr. Mackereth then hired the Christian Legal Centre (CLC) to represent him in a lawsuit filed against the DWP for religious discrimination. An employment tribunal ruled that the DWP was within its rights to terminate Mackereth. The ruling declared: “Belief in Genesis 1:27, lack of belief in transgenderism and conscientious objection to transgenderism in our judgement are incompatible with human dignity and conflict with the fundamental rights of others, specifically here, transgender individuals.” The panel also categorized the bible as “mere opinion.”

Belief in the Bible is “incompatible with human dignity?” Belief in Genesis is “incompatible with human dignity?” Really? Where does the DWP and the employment tribunal think human dignity comes from? From whence does it originate? In Whose image are we created? Adam Schiff’s? Dignity cannot be granted, bestowed -- or denied -- by a government. The court’s declaration is -- as most things leftist are -- exactly wrong. Look at the places where people, or more commonly their governments, don’t or haven’t believed in Biblical principles. Places like North Korea, the Sudan, Hitler’s Germany, or Pol Pot’s Cambodia. These aren’t and weren’t exemplars of human dignity. (Neither an individual nor a government needs to be Christian or particularly religious to believe in many Biblical principles).

And what about the human dignity of the those forced to share locker rooms or bathrooms with transgenders? What of the human dignity of Dr. Mackereth?

I know what is incompatible with human dignity. Socialism and radical secularism. Look at, say, all of history for example. Leftists want to rewrite a book that cannot be rewritten. They wish to change things that cannot be changed. There is such a thing as immutability.

Only the politically correct could view the Biblical acknowledgment of two sexes -- and the cleaving of one man and one woman in a marriage that could naturally lead to procreation -- as incompatible with human dignity while simultaneously believing abortion is compatible with human dignity.

Andrea Williams, CLC’s chief executive, noted in a press release: “It is deeply disturbing that this is the first time in the history of English law that a judge has ruled that free citizens must engage in compelled speech.” She added: “It also excludes foundational Christian beliefs from the protection of human rights and anti-discrimination law. The ruling itself puts a belief in the Bible on a par with the racist and neo-Nazi ideologies which have been held to be ‘not worthy of respect in democratic society’ in earlier judicial decisions.”

Genesis 1:27 reads: “So God created mankind in His own image, in the image of God He created them; male and female He created them. Agender, demifluid, hydrogender and pangender He created them. Also, trigender, two-spirited and venngender, among others.” (Okay, I might have added the last 15 or 16 words).

Saying that the Bible is incompatible with human dignity is like saying the Bill of Rights is incompatible with human freedom. It’s self-evidently absurd. What can be said is that the DWP and the employment panel are incompatible with human sanity.

In 1996, Robert Bork wrote a book about the decline of Western culture titled, Slouching Towards Gomorrah. In my “mere opinion,” we are racing towards it now.