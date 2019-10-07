Backdating the whistleblower rules change? Intelligence inspector general doesn't want to answer questions about it

The Deep State has been after President Trump from the before his presidency, and its latest trick has been in orchestrating a rules change to ensure that any Deep-Stater can come forward with secondhand information, as a "whistleblower.

It's supposedly to ensure that wrongdoing bruited about at the spy agency water coolers gets into the hands of authorities. Problem one: Spy agencies don't do water cooler talk.

But politics is always a topic, so now we have one or two leakers from the ranks of the still embittered Deep State, taking the cover of "whistleblower" as a result of that rules change, with a string of unsubstantiated secondhand information.

Sean Davis at the Federalist has been doing a yeoman's job of ferreting out this leaks-as-whistles con job, with the first report that the rules allowing secondhand stories to go into whistleblower filings were mysteriously changed just in time for the first whistleblower to come forward, supposedly in August.

Now he reports that it gets worse. Davis reports that it turns out that the rules weren't changed in August; they were changed in September, and the watchdog agency, the Intelligence Community Inspector General (IGIC) backdated that rules change.

In tense testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) on Friday, the inspector general for federal spy agencies refused to disclose why his office backdated secret changes to key whistleblower forms and rules in the wake of an anti-Trump whistleblower complaint filed in August, sources told The Federalist. As The Federalist reported and the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) confirmed, the spy watchdog secretly changed its whistleblower forms and internal rules in September to eliminate a requirement that whistleblowers provide first-hand evidence to support any allegations of wrongdoing. In a press release last week, the ICIG confessed that it changed its rules in response to an anti-Trump complaint filed on August 12. That complaint, which was declassified and released by President Donald Trump in September, was based entirely on second-hand information, much of which was shown to be false following the declassification and release of a telephone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Worse still, he doesn't want to answer any questions about it. This sounds dishonest. And at a bare minimum, he's being non-transparent, a stonewaller, same kind of person you find in dictatorships.

Obviously, this is a guy who's got something to hide. The case strengthens that the whole impeachment bid was a pre-planned political put-up job, staged with coordinated moves between Deep State operatives and bitter, rabidly anti-Trump Democratic congressmen. Sound like a political system that can call itself "democratic"? This is the sort of thing that happens in banana republics. Stuff like this would be right at home in a place like Ecuador.

File under "stinks."

