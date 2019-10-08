An ugly horde of female protesters target Judge Kavanaugh and Senator Mitch McConnell… again.

All of the usual anti-Kavanaugh protesters showed up in DC this past Sunday to mark the one-year anniversary of Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court. Women's March promoters partnered with NARAL, Center for American Progress and Demand Justice to train demonstrators in the art of screaming 'Impeach the 'mother f***er' and chant “tell me what democracy looks like? This is what democracy looks like."

To show what their version of democracy looks like, this scuzzy bunch of mostly female agitators took to the streets around the Supreme Court building. They blocked traffic and created a mess before marching off to Senator Mitch McConnell’s home.

Watch as DC police do nothing while the mob trespasses on private property and vandalizes the U.S. Senate Majority Leader’s front door with yellow tape.

From YouTube:

If the chants and obscenities weren't ear-splittingly, nails-on-chalkboard enough, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley addressed the crowd assuring them, “The Squad is still big, y'all.”

Oh my. Sounds as if Pressley’s reassurance means the fearsome foursome may have lost a few supporters. The Squad’s least-known member then decided to time travel back to pre-Roe v Wade with this 1960’s feminist spiel: “For generations,” Pressley proclaimed, “we have softened our language and moderated our tone, no more. My liberty, my humanity, my bodily autonomy is not yours to shackle, no man-no institution-no matter how revered--will come between us and our inalienable rights."

This grotesque absurdity continued when Kavanaugh accuser, Julie Swetnick, who was once represented by creepy porn lawyer, Michael Avenatti, took the stage as the trained seals chanted “we believe you.”

Besides accusing Justice Kavanaugh of being “a rapist,” many protesters carried signs supporting a woman’s right to abortion. One even read ‘Abort Trump.’ Having unrestricted access to abortion and upholding Roe v Wade seem to lie at the center of the Kavanaugh character assassination.

With both of President Trump’s appointees, Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, set to hear their first major abortion case(no date set yet), we can be certain the protest organizers will be gearing up for more harassment, hounding and lawlessness in DC.

