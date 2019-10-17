California legalizes eating roadkill

Awash in feces, blackouts, wildfires, opioids, junkyard highways, homelessness, illegals, measles, typhus, and leprosy, California's one-party blue Legislature and its far-left governor have nevertheless gotten around to the important things.

According to Fox News:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill last weekend, making it legal to cook and eat roadkill, according to several reports. The "roadkill bill," (Senate Bill 395) which goes into effect in 2022, will allow people to salvage and eat animals they unintentionally hit or find on the road in the state, KCAL-TV reported. Those wanting to eat the roadkill would need to obtain a salvage permit in exchange for information about the animal, where and how it was killed in an effort to eliminate waste of carcasses and to better understand how to make roads safer for drivers and animals.

It's almost as if they're "gifting" the homelessness with this potential plague, as a sort of sop to yet another special interest group. Where's the applause and votes?

Or they're opening up "alternative" cuisines to the public, given that their minimum wage hikes have driven so many food-producers and restaurateurs out of business. Way to compensate.

While we're at it, way to go with all that public health they claim to be so concerned about.

To most Californians, it's news that there was actually a law against eating this stuff, given that it's kind of obvious this isn't the first choice of any cuisine. There's an argument farther on in the story that it's better to eat the deer you might hit on the state's tumbledown highways than leave it to rot, but that just goes to show the state has been overregulated (and underinvested, and over-environmented) for years. Cripes, and why were cops forced to track down such cases in the past?

Now the cops are free not to investigate this stuff, and the connoisseurs are free to chow down. What an advertisement for the state.

All told, this is hardly a hot issue, just a Democrat issue. Let's see these clowns now take a bow.

Image credit: Anders Lejczak via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0