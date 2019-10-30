After ISIS stunt and a lot of earlier bad reporting, why should we believe anything the Washington Post writes?

After years of lying to the public why does any newspaper or other media outlet trust and reprint anything that comes from people working for the Washington Post?

The Washington Post, in collusion with other Democrats and media outlets pushed the hoax (fraud) on the public that Russia colluded with DonaldTrump in the 2016 election to steal the election from Hillary Clinton, ultimately with absolutely no evidence.

The WP was a leader in pushing the charges against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, again with no evidence, in collusion with Democrats, for the sole purpose of defeating a judicial candidate they didn’t like.

The WP was a leader in seeking to destroy white teenage Christian boys from Covington, Kentucky, for the "crime" of wearing MAGA hats. The purpose of the false stories was to gin up racial hate against President Trump in order to destroy Trump and elect Democrats and the young boys were pawns. How many innocent people are media outlets willing to destroy in order to elect Democrats?.

The WP and many other media outlets, in collusion with other Democrats, continue to push the lies about Trump and the statue protests in Charlottesville to claim that Trump either is or supports white supremacists in order to gin up racial hate. Their aim was to destroy Trump and elect Democrats. Yet the truth is, it is the media that has meddled in American elections for decades. They intentionally misled the public much more than the Russians or any other country ever did and are much more dangerous to the integrity of our elections.

But that was hardly all that they did. The WP and most media outlets, in collusion with other Democrats, perpetuated the false “hands up don’t shoot” narrative to gin up racial hate against cops.

The WP and other media outlets have spread dire predictions about humans and climate change for almost 100 years, at least in order to push an extremist agenda proposed by Democrats to give the greedy government more power. Alternative views and historical facts are not welcome. People who disagree are falsely called climate change "deniers" when not one skeptic I have seen denies that the climate changes. The purpose of the "denier" term is to mislead the public and equate people who truthfully say the climate changes naturally with Holocaust deniers.

After the WP and most media outlets covered up the multiple scandals and corruption of the Obama/ Biden administration, dating to 2009 in fact, they sought to destroy Trump. Attorney General Bill Barr, U.S. Attorney John Durham and anyone else who dares seek the truth about the abuse of power and corruption of Obama, Biden, Clinton, Holder, Clapper, Brennan, Lynch, Comey et al. The only thing that is important to most of the media and other Democrats is power. They will jointly destroy anyone who gets in their way.

Now the WP beclowned itself by calling a terrorist, serial murderer, serial rapist animal essentially a frugal religious man who died. When will the WP and other media outlets report how much terrorist deaths have dropped since Trump took office and give him credit? The answer is never because it doesn’t fit the Democrat agenda. Media outlets can’t afford to let the public see the truth.

SNL, another media outlet that colludes with Democrats, also beclowned itself Saturday night ripping Trump for building up ISIS while he was taking out its leader. Here is a hint for all journalists: Obama allowed ISIS to build up. Trump is seeking to take them out.