A half century of the geography of oil

A fascinating video showing changes in world oil production by country, 1965 – 2018, has been created by BP and is embedded below. It shows the relative position of the oil producing countries dramatically changing over time, though in the end, we see that the US is back in first place in 2018, right where it was in 1965.

The rise and fall of the relative position of various countries tells a major story of global power and politics. For reasons well understood by most American Thinker readers, the importance of the fracking revolution in enhancing America’s strategic position in the world – no longer dependent on oil imports and Middle East suppliers – is ignored or downplayed by the media and most political figures.

I found it worthwhile to pause the video at various moments as the relative positions were changing and recall what events were taking place in American and world politics, starting with who was president at the time. Or, you can just spend 3 minutes enjoying an overview of the changing geography ow oil – and power.

<iframe width="600" height="337" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2gzBMmGk41g" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Hat tip: Dennis Sevakis