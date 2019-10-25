A campaign that does not click usually runs out of money

We may be watching the unraveling of the Julian Castro campaign. According to news reports, former secretary Castro may end his campaign if he can’t raise $800K very soon:

“If I can’t raise $800,000 in the next 10 days, I will have no choice but to end my race for president,” Castro’s campaign wrote in an email to supporters. “I’m asking you to fight for me like never before. If I don’t meet this deadline, I won’t have the resources to keep my campaign running.” The appeal is Castro’s bluntest yet as he struggles to qualify for the next candidate debate, set for Nov. 20.

For many reasons, Julian Castro's campaign never really clicked.

He promotes executive experience but does anyone remember anything that he did as Mayor of San Antonio? I can't think of one. To be fair, Texas city mayors are not full-time politicians but I can't find anyone who remembers him as a successful urban leader.

In fact, I'd agree that his record was complicated: He claims to be an urban reformer but where are the reforms?

He talks about his time in the Obama Cabinet. Was that really executive experience or any preparation to run for president? When was the last time that we elected a member of a presidential cabinet? President Herbert Hoover? He served successfully as Secretary of Commerce.

Julian Castro is desperately asking for money because his campaign didn't click:

1) His message is the same as every other liberal on the stage; and,

2) He is telegenic but has nothing to say.

Will he get his money? I don't know. Will any further contribution to the Castro campaign impact the Democrats' race? Not at all.

