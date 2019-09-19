World arsonist: The Islamic Republic of Iran

Iranians are the proud spiritual descendants of King Cyrus the Great, the author of the first charter of human rights. Some of Cyrus' children live in the patch of land called Iran. The overwhelming majority — free humans with human beliefs — live in every country, city, and village of the earth. These worldwide people, one and all, irrespective of nationality, color, or creed, are Iranians because they all adhere to the Cyrus Charter; they practice and defend its lofty tenets and transfer this precious treasure to the next generation.

Islamic invasion

Muhammad died and did not leave a written will (he was illiterate). So his high-ranking disciples began scheming for leadership. The Shias claim that Muhammad verbally indicated that Ali was to lead his Ummah. Well, 90% of the Muslims say no, he did not, and the caliphate system was the way to go.

Shortly after Muhammad's death, Ali was killed by some disgruntled Muslim, for whatever reason. Violence was part and parcel of Islam from the word go.

Then there was a battle between Yazid's forces and Hussein. Wasn't there? Hussein and his band of relatives-followers got butchered. Well, friends, that's the nature of the beast called war.

To this day, Shias bloody themselves, their children, even their babies with self-flagellation in a most horrid way in "aza dari" (mourning) for what happened to Hussein. What good does this do, other than to perpetuate a sense of defeatism and fanaticism that mitigates against Iranians freeing themselves from the yoke of the conniving mullahs?

The long-suffering Iranian people must put the past behind them and use their excellent talents to not only join the advanced world, but lead it. What a shame to remain stuck in this horrid mentality of victimization. Iranians deserve better than being manipulated by a bunch of mullahs who have been having a great ride on the backs of the ignorant poor.

In most other lands conquered by Islam, the conquered peoples have lost their own identity and heritage and embraced the ways of their new rulers under an "Arab" identity. Conversely, in Iran, a band of indigenous victims, "infected" by Islam, have mindlessly turned on their Iranian countrymen and tried to rob them of their remaining ancient heritage. It is exactly this savage minority that has established an oppressive tyrannical rule and wields power against the Iranian people. Yet, even under the rule of the mullahs, the overwhelming majority of Iranians of various ethnicities and religions remain faithful to their ancient creed — a creed given to the world by Zoroaster.

The most important step in the direction of emancipation of our people is the establishment of the rule of law — not barbaric sharia — to grant all Iranians, male and female, young and old, of all beliefs, equal rights.

We, the Persians, have absolutely no dog in the Islamic fight. Let's look forward and do something about the sorry plight of our people today so that future generation recall this generation of Iranians as trailblazers who had the courage to break from the bleak past and launch a bright future.

Now, as far the as Western civilization is concerned, they have been appeasing these packs of wolves. Appeasement inevitably emboldens aggressors. The wanton Islamic Republic of Iran has been on a murder and mayhem path for decades, encouraged by an appeasing world.

Just a few reminders: The murderous villains took the lives of several thousand Americans during the Iraq conflict without being punished for it. More recently, they downed an American drone in international air space without even getting a slap on their long blood-stained wrists.

Then they started piracy in the Persian Gulf. Nothing happened.

The murdering arsonists are on an ever-escalating path of death and destruction to achieve their deadly objective of ruling the region and destroying Israel.

Looking the other way and appeasing aggression will inevitably bring about greater pain. When the aggressor is even provided with hundred and fifty billion dollars, as under Obama, then it is no surprise to see that the empowered mullahs are continuing their rampage.

Continue appeasing? Wait until they get their bloody hands on their long cherished ultimate weapon. To state an cliché: keep kicking the can down the road, as both George Bush and Obama did, and let someone else worry about it.

Well, that someone else now is President Trump. Is he going to follow suit, or is he going to do the painful thing that his predecessors eschewed?

A tough call. A truly tough call. A call that must be answered now, or at a much tougher time ahead.