Whoopi Goldberg warns Debra Messing about those 'lists' targeting Trumpers

Making herself the left's voice of reason, and not for the first time, Whoopi Goldberg has stepped in once more to try to end another leftist meltdown. The academy award-winning actress on Tuesday warned Hollywood T.V. star Debra Messing that her call to create Joe McCarthy-style lists of campaign donors was bound to backfire. Messing, as I noted here, was out crazy-tweeting a few days ago about the need to doxx Republicans who support Trump in a bid to target President Trump as he gets ready to attend a fundraiser in Beverly Hills on Sept. 17.

Goldberg had a response to that, according to a report in Mediaite:

“This is not a good idea, okay?” Goldberg said. “Your idea of who you don’t want to work with is your personal business. Do not encourage people to print out lists because the next list that comes out, your name will be on, and then people will be coming after you!”

No sheet Sherlock, to speak the Whoopi-ese. She continued:

“We had something called a blacklist, and a lot of really good people were accused of stuff. Nobody cared whether it was true or not. They were accused. And they lost their right to work. … In this country, people can vote for who they want to. That is one of the great rights of this country. You don’t have to like it, but we don’t go after people because we don’t like who they voted for. We don’t go after them that way. We can talk about issues and stuff, but we don’t print out lists. I’m sure you guys misspoke when you said that because it sounded like a good idea. Think about it. Read about it. Remember what the blacklist actually meant to people and don’t encourage anyone, anyone, to do it.”

She's like the collective memory for the Democrats that, in their absence of common sense, they don't otherwise have. She's right - and the evidence for that is all over. The recent bid by some Republican activists to dig up old tweets of journalists who do the same thing to powerless Americans is just one instance of the 'backatcha' dynamic. In the Senate, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's use of Democrat-set rules to Republican advantage is another. There are others.

Democrats can set all the rules they like, but they can't keep themselves in power permanently, and when the pendulum swings, they still have to live by those rules, spoken and unspoken.

It's not Goldberg's first time being the voice of common sense for the left. Remember when she took newly minted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to task for 'pooping on people'?

"There are a whole bunch of people in the Democratic party who have been busting their asses to make sure that women get what they need, people get what they need, children get what they need," Goldberg said. "So you just got in there. And I know you got lots of good ideas, but I would encourage you to sit still for a minute and learn the job... because there are people in that party who have been working their tails off for this country, and they know a lot. And you could learn some stuff from them. And I just feel like you don't have to be born into it."

...and...

"You don't have to know it when you step out, but before you start pooping on people and what they've done, you got to do something too," Goldberg advised Ocasio-Cortez.

Goldberg can be pretty impressive when she wants to be. Pity she's not leading the Democrats instead of the hydra-headed monster the Democrats and their broader left have become. She's kind of the grand lizardlike old Yoda they really need.

Image credit: John Mathew Smith, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0