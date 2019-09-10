Venezuela tells UN it's not going to 'lose sleep' over complaints about its last 57 death squad killings

Even the United Nations, from a human rights agency run by an avowed socialist, has noticed that Venezuela has become a full-blown death squad regime, issuing another report this week about the past month's 57 extrajudicial killings, and the now-four million Venezuelans who have fled for their lives.

According to the Daily Mail:

Nicolas Maduro's Special Action police force has executed 57 people in just one month in Venezuela, according to the United Nations' chief human rights official. Michelle Bachelet made the damning claims in a presentation to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva yesterday. She said that non-governmental organisations report the Special Action police force carried out 57 suspected extrajudicial killings in July alone in Caracas.

The Venezuelan reaction?

We're not going to lose any sleep over whatever Ms Bachelet says,' [Socialist party chief Diosdado] Cabello said. 'She's doesn't fool us.'

With an attitude like that, you can see why the regime led by Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro is just going to keep on killing. Normally, third world dictatorships under this kind of fire deny that killings are happening. Not his. Or else they blame gringo. Old trick of theirs but they've obviously gotten tired of it. The thugs running Caracas aren't even bothering with those niceties. Now it's just no need to lose sleep.

The brazen, callous, indifference is worth noting, too. Cabello, of course, is a powerful drug kingpin taking in billions from cocaine and other contraband sales, under U.S. sanctions. His in-your-face statement sounds like something a drug dealer would say, because, well, he is a drug dealer and his statement signals it. Drug lords don't care about public relations, except the kind that shows them to be powerful. They sure as heck don't want to be popular or respected by the establishment. So instead of denying that he's running a death squad regime, he says he's not losing sleep.

And obviously, he knows he can get away with it with an agency run by the likes of socialist Bachelet. Back when Bachelet was president of Chile, she coddled Fidel Castro. Get a load of this huggy photo from 2009. Venezuela's regime is nothing but Cuba's Castro regime taking its act on the road, so what's she upset about, his logic would inevitably go. The Venezuelans know she's got zero moral authority even if she's right, given who she's palled around with.

What it shows most of all is the futility of trying to negotiate with this death squad regime, as Bachelet foolishly advocates. Somehow, extrajudicial killings are a logical extension of the expansion of socialism of this death squad regime, serving to entrench its power. It's got nothing else to serve as glue to hold its unholy contraption together now, not an economy, certainly not the support of the people.

It all goes to show that maybe UN scoldings aren't the way to get this regime to change its behavior. The case grows for hosing the hellhole out.

Image credit: Luigino Bracci, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0